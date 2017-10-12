City Recruiting Members for Advisory Groups

Santa Barbara is seeking individuals who would like to serve on various city advisory groups. Currently, the city has 62 advisory groups whose members play a key role in shaping the community.

The city is an equal opportunity employer and adopts practices that value and include diversity at all levels of the organization as an essential step to developing strategies that meet the needs of a diverse community. Currently, there are 62 vacancies on the city advisory groups.

Individuals who are interested in making a difference in the community, contributing ideas, and being a part of the city team are encouraged to apply. Contact the City Clerk's Office, 564-5309.

Additional information, including a list of the current vacancies and an on-line application, may be obtained via the city's website, www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Applications.

Deadline for submitting applications related to the annual recruitment is 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 2.

The City Council will conduct interviews of applicants at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14; 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21; and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5. (Times are approximate). Applicants must attend one of the interview dates in order to be eligible for appointment to a city advisory group.

The City Council will make appointments to the advisory groups on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

— Sarah Gorman for city of Santa Barbara.