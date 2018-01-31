City Rolls Out Dope on Applying to Sell Cannabis Comercially

The city of Santa Barbara has established an informational website to assist potential commercial cannabis businesses applicants in navigating the application process which opens on Feb. 1.

The site aims to inform the public about the city's permitting process. Potential applicants can also use the website as a portal to the application on PlanetBids.com.

The city website is at SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Cannabis.

The City Council, on Dec. 5, passed a land use measure that permitted zoning locations for retail and wholesale operators.

The council limited location of commercial cannabis businesses to within the Manufacturing Industrial (M-I) Zone in the city for storefront retail sales, retail delivery only, manufacture, distribution, testing, and indoor cultivation.

The council also allowed storefront retail sales of cannabis to occur within the Commercial General (C-G) Zone and Commercial Retail (C-R) Zone within the city.



— Anthony Wagner for city of Santa Barbara.