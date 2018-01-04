Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 5:24 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Business

City Says, Get Word Out: Santa Barbara Open for Business

By Nina Johnson for city of Santa Barbara | January 4, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Thomas Fire took a heavy toll on local businesses with many reporting the loss of critical revenue in December, one of the biggest shopping months of the year, the city of Santa Barbara reports.

The city is working with Visit Santa Barbara and other business organizations to support recovery efforts for merchants impacted by the fire.

Plans are underway with the Santa Barbara International Film Festival to encourage attendees to shop and dine between movies.

With a federal disaster declaration partially approved, the city is working with the county Office of Emergency Management, and state and federal legislative officials to identify whether businesses are eligible for assistance.

This is particularly challenging for the Santa Barbara area because while businesses were significantly impacted through a lack of pedestrian traffic, they were not physically destroyed which is a key marker for disaster relief.
 
For those interested in helping out, the city has the following suggestions:

» Simply shop at local businesses now that clear skies and beautiful views are back.

» Check out post-holiday sales.

» Consider rescheduling that holiday party that was canceled by the fire.

» Catch up with friends over a glass of wine and a good meal.

» Many stores have re-opened with special offers and promotions. Support the community's economic vitality by spending at local businesses instead of online retailers.

» Jan. 4 is First Thursday when visitors and locals can go to a downtown art gallery, shop and have dinner.

Local dollars will keep Santa Barbara merchants in business so the community can continue to thrive with unique local shops.
 
Tourism has also been deeply impacted with fewer overnight visits, after dramatic videos and photos of flames and smoke reached a worldwide audience, the city reports.

While it was a close call, and Santa Barbara is grateful for the extraordinary firefighting, the community was not devastated by the fire. The city suggests posting photos on social media of clear skies and the natural beauty of Santa Barbara.

Let friends and colleagues know Santa Barbara has returned to normal and their visits are welcome, the city said. Sending the right message can help the community recover.
 
— Nina Johnson for city of Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 