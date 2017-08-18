City Seeking Police Officer Job Applicants

The city of Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara Police Department are advising interested candidates it is currently accepting applications for the position of entry level police officer.

If hired, applicants who participate in and successfully complete the entire vetting process, would attend the Police Academy in Camarillo starting in April 2018.

Deadline for submitting an application to the city of Santa Barbara Human Resources office is 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7.

For ore information, visit https://s3.amazonaws.com/nixle/uploads/pub_media/user45801-1503082415-media1.

The official testing date for this hiring cycle will be Friday, Sept. 15.

The Santa Barbara Police Department says it is always seeking out fair, trustworthy, open-minded, quality individuals who want to serve their community and become part of a great organization and city.

— Joshua Morton for Santa Barbara Police Department.