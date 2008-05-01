Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 11:26 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

City Seeks Youths for Advisory Positions

Applications are being accepted for the Youth Council and Teen Center Advisory Board.

By Kathleen Sullivan | May 1, 2008 | 5:21 a.m.

The city of Santa Barbara is taking applications for appointments to the Santa Barbara Youth Council and Teen Center Advisory Board.

The Youth Council is an advisory group to the mayor, the City Council and the Parks and Recreation Commission. The group is made up of 17 teens ages 14 to 19. This year, one junior high school representative also will be chosen.

The Youth Council meets the first and third Mondays of each month, and each Youth Council member must commit to 10 hours of community service.

The Youth Council was instrumental in the development of the city’s skate park and the new teen center. It recently worked with the ADAP Teen Coalition to make recommendations to the City Council that a Social Host Ordinance be put in place in Santa Barbara.

There are youth councils or youth advisory boards throughout the nation.

Click here for an online application or call 805.897.2650. Applications are due May 15; interviews will be May 19.

Kathleen Sullivan is the marketing and communications supervisor for the city of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 