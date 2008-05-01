City Seeks Youths for Advisory Positions

Applications are being accepted for the Youth Council and Teen Center Advisory Board.

The city of Santa Barbara is taking applications for appointments to the Santa Barbara Youth Council and Teen Center Advisory Board.

The Youth Council is an advisory group to the mayor, the City Council and the Parks and Recreation Commission. The group is made up of 17 teens ages 14 to 19. This year, one junior high school representative also will be chosen.

The Youth Council meets the first and third Mondays of each month, and each Youth Council member must commit to 10 hours of community service.

The Youth Council was instrumental in the development of the city’s skate park and the new teen center. It recently worked with the ADAP Teen Coalition to make recommendations to the City Council that a Social Host Ordinance be put in place in Santa Barbara.

There are youth councils or youth advisory boards throughout the nation.

Click here for an online application or call 805.897.2650. Applications are due May 15; interviews will be May 19.

Kathleen Sullivan is the marketing and communications supervisor for the city of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department.