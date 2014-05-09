Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 11:21 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

City Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Lompoc Theatre Project

By Laurie Jervis for the Lompoc Theatre Project | May 9, 2014 | 8:27 a.m.

Before an audience of nearly 75 Lompoc community members, the City of Lompoc on Tuesday evening signed a memorandum of understanding that will set in motion the transfer of title from the current owners to the Lompoc Theatre Project, a 501(c)3 nonprofit.

Members of the Lompoc City Council voted 4-0 to authorize City Administrator Patrick Wiemiller to execute the MoU, which details the steps and timeline by which the Lompoc Theatre Project will restore and reopen the historic theater, built in 1927.

In her introduction to the council of the Lompoc Theatre Project's proposed MoU, Teresa Gallavan, Lompoc’s economic development director/assistant city administrator, told members that “this group of people has come together and worked hard” on plans to rehab the theater property.

Mayor John Linn and council members Bob Lingl, Ashley Costa and Dewayne Holmdahl all voted to approve the document.

Councilman Dirk Starbuck recused himself from the discussion and vote because he owns property near the theater, which is located in Old Town at 114 North H St. (Highway 1).

All eight members of the Board of Directors of the Lompoc Theatre Project and three members of the advisory committee were present during Tuesday’s meeting.

Addressing the council and audience members, three board members — President Cecilia Martner, Mark Herrier and fundraising chairwoman Katie Baillargeon — outlined the board’s history and efforts, planned capital and operating expenses, and upcoming fundraising, respectively.

The Lompoc Theatre Project was formed by a handful of Lompoc residents as a grassroots operation to obtain the theater, restore it to its glory and open it for public use.

— Laurie Jervis is the secretary for the Lompoc Theatre Project.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 