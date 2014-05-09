City Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Lompoc Theatre Project

Before an audience of nearly 75 Lompoc community members, the City of Lompoc on Tuesday evening signed a memorandum of understanding that will set in motion the transfer of title from the current owners to the Lompoc Theatre Project, a 501(c)3 nonprofit.

Members of the Lompoc City Council voted 4-0 to authorize City Administrator Patrick Wiemiller to execute the MoU, which details the steps and timeline by which the Lompoc Theatre Project will restore and reopen the historic theater, built in 1927.

In her introduction to the council of the Lompoc Theatre Project's proposed MoU, Teresa Gallavan, Lompoc’s economic development director/assistant city administrator, told members that “this group of people has come together and worked hard” on plans to rehab the theater property.

Mayor John Linn and council members Bob Lingl, Ashley Costa and Dewayne Holmdahl all voted to approve the document.

Councilman Dirk Starbuck recused himself from the discussion and vote because he owns property near the theater, which is located in Old Town at 114 North H St. (Highway 1).

All eight members of the Board of Directors of the Lompoc Theatre Project and three members of the advisory committee were present during Tuesday’s meeting.

Addressing the council and audience members, three board members — President Cecilia Martner, Mark Herrier and fundraising chairwoman Katie Baillargeon — outlined the board’s history and efforts, planned capital and operating expenses, and upcoming fundraising, respectively.

The Lompoc Theatre Project was formed by a handful of Lompoc residents as a grassroots operation to obtain the theater, restore it to its glory and open it for public use.

— Laurie Jervis is the secretary for the Lompoc Theatre Project.