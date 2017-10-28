City Snuffs Smoking in Outdoor Public Areas

The city of Santa Barbara has adopted a new law prohibiting smoking in outdoor public areas to provide a healthy, family-friendly, and clean environment for residents and visitors.

Smoke-free outdoor areas will reduce cigarette butt litter, lower the risk of fires, and limit public exposure to secondhand smoke, the city reports. Smoking is prohibited in the following areas:

Beaches

Parks, including sports fields, open spaces, and trails

Sidewalks and paseos citywide in commercial and residential areas

City parking structures and lots

Stearns Wharf

Outdoor restaurant patios before 10 p.m.

Outdoor recreational areas and sports facilities, community centers, and library plazas

Events open to the public

Smoking is defined to include tobacco, marijuana, and electronic vaping devices.

The law is currently in effect with signage planned for installation on sidewalks and other outdoor areas in early 2018. The city will use verbal warnings and public education as the primary means of enforcement.

For more information and frequently asked questions, visit SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Smoking.