City to Offer Free Spay and Neuter Procedures for Low-Income Pet Owners at Upcoming Clinic

Santa Barbara City Animal Control and C.A.R.E.4Paws will co-host a spay, neuter and vaccine clinic for low-income pet owners in the City of Santa Barbara Friday Dec. 4, 2015.

The event will take place at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, located at 923 Bath Street.

Free spays and neuters will be performed (by appointment only) and $10 vaccines and microchipping will be offered between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. (no appointment needed).

The first 30 people to schedule a spay or neuter procedure will also receive a free rabies shot for their pet.

Call 805.968.CARE (2273) or email [email protected] more information or to schedule an appointment.



— Sergeant Riley L. Harwood is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.