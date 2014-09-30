Santa Barbara Seeking $900,000 in Grants for Cliff Drive Improvements

Funding from the Highway Safety Improvement Program would pay for bike lanes and other changes on the Mesa roadway

Making Cliff Drive more accessible to bicyclists could happen in the future if the City of Santa Barbara is awarded the federal grant it hopes for next spring.

Bikes lanes and other improvements to Cliff Drive were discussed at Tuesday's City Council meeting, and the changes will be pitched by staff asking for $900,000 in grants from the Highway Safety Improvement Program next spring.

The council unanimously approved the request to start outreach to the community about the proposed changes.

The roadway — formerly Highway 225, which was maintained by Caltrans — is now owned and maintained by the city, a move that Mesa residents encouraged so that the city would be free to make improvements to the busy stretch.

Because the city owns the roadway, it can do things Caltrans would not have been allowed to do, such as narrow the street lanes in order to add a bike lane, according to city traffic engineer Derrick Bailey.

"This effort was not possible while this was Highway 225," Councilman Bendy White said Tuesday. "Things are happening, and the roundabout is happening. … Good things sometime sneak up on us."

Bailey said there's no guarantee the city will get the grant, but staff feels confident.

Santa Barbara has been awarded several grants from the same fund, one of which was to implement new traffic signals at Anacapa and Carrillo streets.

The grant requires applicants to demonstrate a pattern of collisions, Bailey said, and based on those numbers, the project could likely be able to fund bike lanes from Las Positas to Loma Alta, as well as a continuous center left-turn lane.

Pedestrian crossings are difficult on Cliff Drive, but because there is little correspondence between pedestrian-versus-vehicle accidents, the grant would not be a right fit for funding those, he said.

The city is trying to look at the entire roadway and improvements as a unit, including the roundabout slated for Las Positas and Cliff Drive.

A public meeting will be held later this year on the roundabout, which is in the design phase, Bailey said.

The idea of a pedestrian scramble has also come up in conversations with the community. A scramble would involve a traffic-signal system in which pedestrians would have their own signal phase and would be allowed to cross in any direction, including diagonally.

It is being contemplated at the Meigs and Cliff intersection.

"This isn't the best location for a pedestrian scramble," Bailey said, based on the amount of time it would take for people to cross the street diagonally, and which would cause cars to sit at the light for a longer time. "That's a pretty big intersection."

If the city is approved for the grant, construction most likely would begin in 2017.

