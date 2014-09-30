Friday, April 6 , 2018, 10:44 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Seeking $900,000 in Grants for Cliff Drive Improvements

Funding from the Highway Safety Improvement Program would pay for bike lanes and other changes on the Mesa roadway

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | September 30, 2014 | 10:00 p.m.

Making Cliff Drive more accessible to bicyclists could happen in the future if the City of Santa Barbara is awarded the federal grant it hopes for next spring.

Bikes lanes and other improvements to Cliff Drive were discussed at Tuesday's City Council meeting, and the changes will be pitched by staff asking for $900,000 in grants from the Highway Safety Improvement Program next spring.

The council unanimously approved the request to start outreach to the community about the proposed changes.

The roadway — formerly Highway 225, which was maintained by Caltrans — is now owned and maintained by the city, a move that Mesa residents encouraged so that the city would be free to make improvements to the busy stretch.

Because the city owns the roadway, it can do things Caltrans would not have been allowed to do, such as narrow the street lanes in order to add a bike lane, according to city traffic engineer Derrick Bailey.  

"This effort was not possible while this was Highway 225," Councilman Bendy White said Tuesday. "Things are happening, and the roundabout is happening. … Good things sometime sneak up on us."

Bailey said there's no guarantee the city will get the grant, but staff feels confident.  

Santa Barbara has been awarded several grants from the same fund, one of which was to implement new traffic signals at Anacapa and Carrillo streets.

The grant requires applicants to demonstrate a pattern of collisions, Bailey said, and based on those numbers, the project could likely be able to fund bike lanes from Las Positas to Loma Alta, as well as a continuous center left-turn lane.

Pedestrian crossings are difficult on Cliff Drive, but because there is little correspondence between pedestrian-versus-vehicle accidents, the grant would not be a right fit for funding those, he said.

The city is trying to look at the entire roadway and improvements as a unit, including the roundabout slated for Las Positas and Cliff Drive.

A public meeting will be held later this year on the roundabout, which is in the design phase, Bailey said.

The idea of a pedestrian scramble has also come up in conversations with the community. A scramble would involve a traffic-signal system in which pedestrians would have their own signal phase and would be allowed to cross in any direction, including diagonally.

It is being contemplated at the Meigs and Cliff intersection. 

"This isn't the best location for a pedestrian scramble," Bailey said, based on the amount of time it would take for people to cross the street diagonally, and which would cause cars to sit at the light for a longer time. "That's a pretty big intersection."

If the city is approved for the grant, construction most likely would begin in 2017.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 