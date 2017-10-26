City to Swear in Emergency Center Volunteers

The city of Santa Barbara Fire Department’s Office of Emergency Services will swear in nine Emergency Operations Center (EOC) volunteers at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, at Fire Station 1, 121 W. Carrillo St.

These volunteers will be the first affiliated EOC volunteers in the city's history. They have been trained to the same standards as city EOC staff and participate in EOC trainings and exercises.

During their training period, the volunteers were requested to assist during the Refugio Oil Spill and the Whittier Fire. This gave them more experience in an EOC setting.



The EOC is generally staffed by city employees. However, as demonstrated during the Tea and Jesusita fires, city staff can become overwhelmed with the immediate needs of the EOC.

EOC volunteers can assist staff during sustained operations with administrative duties such as answering phones, monitoring situations status boards, supporting the Documentation Unit, and various other duties.

After the swearing-in there will be light refreshments served.

For more information contact Yolanda McGlinchey, Emergency Services manager, 564-5711, or email [email protected]

— Yoli McGlinchey for Santa Barbara Fire Department.