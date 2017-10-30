City to Unveil Draft Coastal Land Use Plan

The public will get a first chance to review the Draft Coastal Land Use Plan (LUP), prepared as part of the city’s Local Coastal Program (LCP) Update, at a community open house hosted by the city of Santa Barbara, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11.

The open house will be at Chase Palm Park Center, 236 E. Cabrillo Blvd., on ocean side of Cabrillo.

The event will include stations with information about topics covered in the Draft Coastal LUP, giving people an opportunity to ask questions and learn more about coastal planning and the review process.

There will be no formal presentation, so the public is urged to stop by when it is most convenient.

“Over the past four years, city staff consulted extensively with the staff of the California Coastal Commission to develop a Draft Coastal Land Use Plan that aligns with the Coastal Act as well as the local priorities of the city,” said Renee Brooke, city planner.

“I hope people will take time to review the draft and share their thoughts with us as this affects the future of our coast,” she said.

Starting with the open house, there will be a 60-day public review period during which individuals can submit comments on the Draft Coastal LUP.

There also will be a series of commission and staff led informational meetings on different topics scheduled for November and December, culminating with Planning Commission review and recommendations to City Council in the spring.

The City Council is expected to review the Draft Coastal LUP in late spring. Following City Council adoption, the Coastal LUP will be submitted to the California Coastal Commission (CCC) for certification.

“This update demonstrates our continued commitment to provide access for all to the beach, as well as protection of our natural resources, built environment, and our vibrant public waterfront — all of which make our community so special,” said George Buell, Santa Barbara Community Development director.

The complete document will be available online at www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/LCP by Nov. 11. Hard copies will also be available for viewing at the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., and the city’s Planning Division offices, 630 Garden St.

The city’s Coastal Land Use Plan (LUP) is being updated to modernize the existing 1981 Coastal LUP, building upon the 2011 General Plan to implement standards that clarify the coastal development review process.

For the most part, the new Draft Coastal LUP carries forward policies that already exist in other city planning documents and regulations, the city reports.

New policies document the criteria and interpretations already being used today for the review and approval of Coastal Development Permits, clarify development standards for complicated topics such as development near coastal bluffs and creeks, and address new and emerging issues for the city, such as sea level rise.

The Draft Coastal LUP is part of a larger work effort to update the city’s Local Coastal Program that is being partially funded by the CCC.

In the coming years, this will include development of a Sea Level Rise Adaptation Plan and Lower-Cost Visitor-Serving Accommodations Study.

For more information, visit www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/LCP, email [email protected], or call 564-5470.

— Rosie Dyste for City of Santa Barbara.