Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 11:27 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Arts Alliance Invites Public to Unveiling of Student Mural

By Ricardo Venegas for the City of Santa Barbara | updated logo | November 6, 2013 | 2:21 p.m.

The public is invited to attend a mural unveiling ceremony at Santa Barbara Junior High School at 4 p.m. next Wednesday.

The ceremony is sponsored by the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department’s Santa Barbara Arts Alliance Program. This program provides free after-school mentoring in leadership and life skills development that deters youth from painting graffiti and vandalism. Community service projects include hands-on neighborhood cleanups and graffiti abatement.

The creation and installation of public murals reduces graffiti and promotes art in public places that improves the cultural aesthetics of our community.

Manuel Unzueta coordinated this year’s Santa Barbara Arts Alliance Program. Youth artists Miguel Rodriguez and Danny Meza led a group of 17 student artists in the design, creation and installation of a mural paying tribute to the Chumash and another mural depicting some of history’s most important scientists.

The artists are: Miguel Alvarez, Murrina Ayers, Nicholas Dominguez, Gloria Garcia, Jasmine Linares, Miguel Moreno, Alexandra Hallman, Ashley Hernandez, Damian Hernandez, Isabel Meza, Joseph Padilla, Jenny Penaloza, Alexandra Real, Ivericka Rios, Rocelia Rodriguez, Maria Del Carmen Sanchez, Maria Tapia and Marisol Torres.

Funding for this important youth guidance program was provided by the Community Development Human Services Committee and the Incredible Children’s Art Network (iCAN). iCAN also provided materials and other supplies, and some of their students collaborated on the mural with student artists in the Santa Barbara Arts Alliance program. This project was also funded in part by the Community Arts Grant Program using funds provided by the City of Santa Barbara in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission.

This program is coordinated by Ricardo Venegas at the Franklin Neighborhood Center in Santa Barbara.

— Ricardo Venegas is a Neighborhood & Outreach Services coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 