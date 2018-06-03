Santa Barbara Arts Alliance Invites Public to Unveiling of Student Mural

The public is invited to attend a mural unveiling ceremony at Santa Barbara Junior High School at 4 p.m. next Wednesday.

The ceremony is sponsored by the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department’s Santa Barbara Arts Alliance Program. This program provides free after-school mentoring in leadership and life skills development that deters youth from painting graffiti and vandalism. Community service projects include hands-on neighborhood cleanups and graffiti abatement.

The creation and installation of public murals reduces graffiti and promotes art in public places that improves the cultural aesthetics of our community.

Manuel Unzueta coordinated this year’s Santa Barbara Arts Alliance Program. Youth artists Miguel Rodriguez and Danny Meza led a group of 17 student artists in the design, creation and installation of a mural paying tribute to the Chumash and another mural depicting some of history’s most important scientists.

The artists are: Miguel Alvarez, Murrina Ayers, Nicholas Dominguez, Gloria Garcia, Jasmine Linares, Miguel Moreno, Alexandra Hallman, Ashley Hernandez, Damian Hernandez, Isabel Meza, Joseph Padilla, Jenny Penaloza, Alexandra Real, Ivericka Rios, Rocelia Rodriguez, Maria Del Carmen Sanchez, Maria Tapia and Marisol Torres.

Funding for this important youth guidance program was provided by the Community Development Human Services Committee and the Incredible Children’s Art Network (iCAN). iCAN also provided materials and other supplies, and some of their students collaborated on the mural with student artists in the Santa Barbara Arts Alliance program. This project was also funded in part by the Community Arts Grant Program using funds provided by the City of Santa Barbara in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission.

This program is coordinated by Ricardo Venegas at the Franklin Neighborhood Center in Santa Barbara.

— Ricardo Venegas is a Neighborhood & Outreach Services coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara.