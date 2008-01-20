City TV Scores with ‘In Plain Sight’

{mosimage}

In Plain Sight: Public Art in Santa Barbara, a City TV documentary produced in collaboration with the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission and Santa Barbara Beautiful, will screen at the 2008 Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Produced and directed by City TV’s Tony Ruggieri and Christy Zwicke, the film examines Santa Barbara’s rich tradition of public art and follows its progression from ancient Chumash cave paintings to modern installations like Herbert Bayer‘s Chromatic Gate. It also explores a wide variety of murals, sculptures, and fountains in the city, while illuminating the often challenging process of getting new pieces approved and installed.

The film will be shown at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Victoria Hall, 33 W. Victoria St., and at 1 p.m. Jan. 29 at Center Stage Theatre in Paseo Nuevo. For more information, visit City TV or call 805.564.5311.

It’s never too early to start thinking about Summer Solstice and Santa Barbara’s 34th annual irreverent revelry otherwise known as the Summer Solstice Parade, scheduled for June 21. This year’s parade theme is Solar Flair and executive director Claudia Bratton has issued a call for entries for the parade’s poster and T-shirt art contest.

The deadline for artwork submissions is Friday, between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Solstice office, 924 Anacapa St., Suite B-1F, in the basement of the Anacapa Building. Here are the details you need to know:

1. All artwork must be ready to hang (wire or something to be attached to the wall).

2. Limit of three entries per artist.

3. Entry fee is $15, or $10 for children 12 and under.

4. Artwork size cannot exceed 30 inches by 40 inches and cannot exceed 30 pounds. Poster size — 20x24 or 24x30 — is preferred.

5. Art will be hung at Sojourner Cafe, 134 E. Canon Perdido, from Saturday until Feb. 16. If the work sells during this show or as a direct result of it, 30 percent of the proceeds must be donated to Summer Solstice.

Sojourner will host an artists reception from 3-5 p.m. Feb. 2.

San Marcos High’s choir students will hold Cabaret Night at 7 p.m. Thursday in the school auditorium, 4750 Hollister Ave. The event will feature Broadway show tunes, original contemporary compositions by student vocalists, and classical arias. Tickets are $10 and the price of admission includes the concert plus dessert. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

Cabaret Night is a fund raiser to benefit the Madrigal Singers, who will be performing at New York’s Carnegie Hall, and the vocal ensemble Enchante, which will be performing in London and Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

For more information, contact Carolyn Teraoka-Brady, San Marcos High Vocal Music Department, 805.967.4581 x357.

The Madrigal Singers of San Marcos High School will be the beneficiaries of a Feb. 9 event hosted by Marilyn Gilbert and Nathan Rundlett. The 26-member Madrigals group recently was selected to join three other high school choirs in singing "Brahm’s Requiem" at New York’s Carnegie Hall on March 10. For more information, call 805.969.7183.

Citizen McCaw, a feature-length documentary described as "an epic struggle for the soul of journalism," will make its world premiere March 7 at the Arlington Theatre. Tickets are on sale now.

Co-produced pro bono by Santa Barbara filmmakers Rod Lathim, Charles Minsky, Peter Seaman, Brent Sumner and Sam Tyler, the documentary chronicles the saga of the Santa Barbara News-Press since July 2006, when its editor in chief, Jerry Roberts, and five of his colleagues quit the newspaper. Roberts and his senior staff accused owner Wendy McCaw of abandoning journalism ethics, McCaw fired back and the situation deteriorated from there, captivating Santa Barbara and attracting international attention to the spectacle.

The screening is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. March 7, with an audience Q&A with the producers afterward. General admission is $15. VIP tickets are $200 and include prime seats and a post-show reception with the filmmakers and special guests who appear in the film.

