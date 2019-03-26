City Council OKs De La Guerra Plaza Redesign, but Cools on Relocating Santa Barbara Farmers’ Market

Council members may reconsider sites for new police station, which is proposed for the Cota and Santa Barbara streets commuter lot

The plan to revitalize De la Guerra Plaza lives on, but possibly without the Santa Barbara Farmers' Market.

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday voted 6-1 to spend an additional $199,000, for a total of $300,000, on a new design for De la Guerra Plaza, which had been floated as a new home for the Farmers' Market.

City planners have proposed building a new police station on the city-owned commuter lot at Cota and Santa Barbara streets where the Saturday Farmers' Market is currently held, and moving the market to De la Guerra Plaza.

Farmers Market supporters have rejected the change and showed up in force at Tuesday's council meeting. They said the plaza space is too small and so incompatible with the market that it would result in the loss of 30 or 40 percent of business.

"It's hard to transplant a well-established tree into shallow ground, and if it doesn't take, the loss is not recoverable," said Noey Turk, the president of the Farmers' Market.

The passionate pleas, along with hundreds of emails to the council, were enough to convince the members to re-open talks about where to locate the new police station, which city staff narrowed down to the Cota and Santa Barbara streets lot, and the property that currently houses the Louise Lowry Davis Center, 1235 Teen Center and Spencer Adams Park.

The city is attracted to building the new police station on the corner of Cota and Santa Barbara streets because it already owns the land, which will save it millions of dollars in land acquisition costs. The current police station at 215 E. Figueroa St. is seismically unsafe and too small for the police department staff.

"We need to see if there are other sites that we have missed," Councilman Eric Friedman said of the police station location at Tuesday's meeting.

He said Earl Warren Showgrounds might make a good spot because of the financial trouble the facility is experiencing.

Council members said they should move forward with plans to revitalize De la Guerra Plaza, separate from whatever happens with the police station site and possible Farmers' Market move.

"We have a need to revitalize downtown," Friedman said.

Sam Edelman, executive director of the Farmers' Market, said moving to De la Guerra Plaza would be a downgrade from the current site.

"We have a real big issue with the size of the space and the access to the space," he said.

De la Guerra Plaza is located next to City Hall, a half-block off State Street and across East De la Guerra Street from the historic Casa De la Guerra, and was first dedicated as a “public square” in 1853. It has since served as the city’s main gathering spot for the annual Old Spanish Days Mercado De la Guerra, rallies, political marches, vigils and other events.

"What I hear loud and clear is that the Farmers' Market doesn't want to move and De la Guerra Plaza is not great," Councilwoman Kristen Sneddon said. "I want it to be a community center. I want it to be all it can be. I have lost interest in having it be second best. We have got to decide where we are putting the police station and everything else will fall into its place."

Councilman Randy Rowse said the city needs to fix the Plaza if it wants to be taken seriously by the business community.

"We are trying to lead the way for the private sector," Rowse said. "As we try to encourage the private sector to take care of their properties, we need to take a lead and fix up own front yard."

After public comment and council discussion, Mayor Cathy Murillo scolded some Farmers' Market representatives for sending emails "demonizing the city."

Councilman Jason Dominguez voted against the plaza design contract Tuesday, saying he wanted to break up the contract to RRM Design Group, with different companies doing the design and concept plans.

He also said the city needs to slow down and consider nearby projects, including the Paseo Nuevo redesign, before moving forward.

During public comment, some people spoke in favor of the De la Guerra Plaza plans, though they did not support moving the Farmers' Market there.

Bebee Longstreet, a longtime member of the city's Parks and Recreation Commission, said the space is a "sorry piece of grass surrounded by parking" and needs attention regardless of what happens with the new police station.

Planning Commissioner Michael Jordan said the city needs to move cautiously on the De la Guerra Plaza redesign.

"This is a project that will define a city for 100 years or more," Jordan said.

He also said that the Farmers' Market members need to be included in Plaza revitalization talks.

"Until you can tell the Farmers Market they are not going to move, they deserve a seat at the table. It is just frustrating and irresponsible not to include them with a seat at the table unless you can tell them they are not going to move," he said.

Former Santa Barbara Mayor Sheila Lodge disputed the idea that the plaza is a bad spot for the market.

"The plaza's historic architecture will make it a better setting than its current location," Lodge said. "Moving the market has an opportunity to make it even more successful than it is."

Speaker Franchesca Hunter supported the Farmers' Market in its current spot.

"There are so many bars and breweries, and the Funk Zone is now the drunk zone, the Farmers' Market is a place where people can come with their families," she said. "We would be cutting way back on so many things that provide food for our restaurants."

