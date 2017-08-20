Civic-minded Folks Wanted for 16 Lompoc Panel Positions

The Lompoc City Council is accepting applications to fill vacancies for 16 open positions on city commissions, a committee and a board.

Positions are available for the Airport Commission, Beautification Commission, Human Services Commission, Library Commission, Mobilehome Rent Stabilization Board, Oversight Committee for Park Maintenance and Pool Assessment, Youth Commission and Utility Commission.

Detailed descriptions of these positions, along with applications for the open spots, are available at the City Clerk’s Office, 100 Civic Center Plaza in Lompoc. To reach the City Clerk’s office by phone, call 875-8241.

See the vacancies notice for more information at http://www.cityoflompoc.com/government/committees/NoticeOfVacancies.pdf.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.