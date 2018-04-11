Civic Watchdogs Wanted to Serve on Grand Jury

Santa Barbara Superior Court is actively seeking volunteers for the 2018-19 Civil Grand Jury, Superior Court executive officer Darrel E. Parker has announced.

To be considered for service on the Grand Jury, one must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years or older, be of good character, have been a resident of Santa Barbara County for at least one year, and have never been convicted of a felony or malfeasance in office.

The principal functions of the Grand Jury include investigation and review of the departments and special districts of county and city government; involvement in fiscal or management audits; and the preparation of reports on related matters.

Reports are then filed with recommendations for improvement of operations.

Service on the Grand Jury is for a period of one-year, July 1 through June 30, and usually involves about 25 hours per week.

There is no question that service on the Grand Jury is a big time sacrifice; however, it is an excellent opportunity to learn about the inner workings of government, while providing a valuable service to the community.

Applications for the 2018-19 Grand Jury can be obtained from the court’s Jury Services office in Santa Barbara, 882-4530,or Santa Maria, 614-6464, or downloaded from the court’s website at www.sbcourts.org.

Applications should be submitted to: Santa Barbara Superior Court, Jury Services, 1108 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 no later than Friday, May 4. The new Grand Jury will begin July 1, and serve through June 30, 2019.

— Carrie Taylor for Santa Barbara Superior Court.