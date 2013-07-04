Civics Lesson from Councilman Bennett

Goleta City Councilman Michael Bennett speaks to the Santa Barbara Education Foundation’s American Government summer school class at San Marcos High School on Tuesday. Bennett spoke about how he was a mayor without a city; he was elected mayor but voters did not vote to have a city. He also spoke about being civic-minded, and how the city is currently suing the state to recover its $18 million earmarked for San Jose Creek restoration. The foundation, for the first time, enables students to take a five-unit semester course in 12 days of five-hour classes to get ahead and get it out of the way for the school year. The next semester starts July 8, and the foundation is still accepting applications.

