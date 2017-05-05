Civil Grand Jury Application Deadine Extended

Superior Court Executive Officer, Darrel Parker, has announced that the Superior Court is actively seeking volunteers for the 2017-18 Civil Grand Jury, and the deadline for submitting an application is now Friday, May 12.

To be considered for service on the Grand Jury, an applicant must be a citizen of the United States, be 18 years of age or older, be of good character, have been a resident of Santa Barbara County for at least one year, and have never been convicted of a felony or malfeasance in office.

Some of the Grand Jury's principal functions include: investigation and review of the departments and special districts of county and city government; involvement in fiscal or management audits; and preparation of reports on related matters.

Reports are then filed with recommendations for improvement of operations.

Service on the Grand Jury is for a period of one-year and usually involves about 25 hours per week. The new Grand Jury will begin July 1 and serve through June 30, 2018.

There is no question service on the Grand Jury is an enormous sacrifice of time; however, it is an excellent opportunity to learn about the inner workings of government, while providing a valuable service to the community.

For more information or an application, call Jury Services during regular business hours in Santa Barbara at 882-4530 or Santa Maria at 614-6464.

Those interested may also pick up applications at the Jury Assembly Building, 1108 Santa Barbara St., Santa Barbara, or Jury Assembly Building “F”, 312 E. Cook St., Santa Maria. Applications are also available at www.sbcourts.org.

— Darrel E. Parker for the Superior Court.