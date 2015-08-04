Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 4:19 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Civil Grand Jury Requests that Dissatisfied Citizens File Complaints

By Marisa Millsaps for the Grand Jury | August 4, 2015 | 9:49 a.m.

Do you have issues or concerns about the performance of your local government or about the services provided by special districts in your area? Here’s what you can do about it: file a complaint (a.k.a. Request for Investigation).

The 2015–2016 Santa Barbara County Civil Grand Jury is now in session. Per the California Penal Code, the volunteer members of the Grand Jury are impaneled by the Presiding Judge of the Superior Court and serve one year.

The Grand Jury investigates, evaluates, and makes recommendations concerning any department of city or county government and/or any special district.  Examples of special districts are cemetery and water.

Would you like to bring an issue, suggestion or complaint to the attention of the Grand Jury?

If you do, your communication will be kept confidential. Grand jurors are sworn to secrecy to protect the confidentiality of citizens who bring complaints against local government.  

How do you proceed? It’s easy. The Grand Jury has a complaint form (Request for Investigation) on its website at www.sbcgj.org.

The Santa Barbara County Civil Grand Jury is a basic part of government within the judicial branch.  The Grand Jury acts independently, yet it is under the general control of the Superior Court Presiding Judge to assure that it acts in accordance with the Penal Code of the State of California.

—Marisa Millsaps is a foreperson for the Grand Jury.

 
