Civil Lawsuit Ends With Mixed Results For City of Guadalupe, Apartment Owners

Jury says Olivera Street Complex should receive $143,000; judge rules permanent boarding-house ban is legal

A jury on Thursday determined that the city of Guadalupe must pay $143,000 to the owners of the Olivera Street Apartments because sale of the complex fell through after the council adopted an emergency ban on boarding houses. However, a judge upheld the legality of the city’s ban. Click to view larger
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 16, 2017 | 8:48 p.m.

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court jury on Thursday determined that the city of Guadalupe must pay property owners who saw the sale of their apartment complex fall through after the council adopted an emergency ban on boarding houses.

But the trial ended with mixed results for the plaintiffs, Olivera Street Apartments, LLC, and the city after the panel stopped short of awarding other damages exceeding more than $1 million.

The city was ordered the city to pay approximately $143,000.

Additionally, Judge Jed Beebe later ruled in favor of the city’s permanent law on boarding houses.

“I don’t find this … an appropriate basis to grant the writ of mandate, which would invalidate the permanent ordinance,” Beebe said.

He made the ruling after hearing arguments from attorneys Molly Thurmond of Hall, Hieatt & Connely, representing the city, and Dennis Law of Andre, Morris & Buttery.

In a written statement provided by Law, the property owners said they were pleased with the jury’s verdict. 

“The jury fairly addressed Olivera’s concerns with Guadalupe’s actions. Although the jury did not award an amount that fully accounts for Olivera’s damages, its finding of unconstitutional conduct fully supports Olivera’s claims.”

Thurmond did not return a call for a comment about the verdict and ruling.

The lawsuit stems from the city’s 2014 adoption of an urgency ordinance banning boarding houses in the city. 

The ordinance came as owners had lined up buyers for the property at 725 Olivera St. and referred to as La Plaza Villa Apartments or Vernon Apartments. 

The potential new owner reportedly considered converting the site to house seasonal agricultural employees under the federal H2A program for temporary foreign workers 

After the urgency ordinance’s passage, the buyer backed out of acquiring the 74-unit apartment complex for $12.5 million.

“This case is all about H2A. That’s what the issue was,” Law said. 

The plaintiffs argued that the urgency ordinance violated their due process and stemmed from racial discrimination.

“We feel the evidence is abundant to show these constitutional wrongs took place,” Law said. 

However, former mayor Frances Romero testified differently.

“To me, H2A is not the issue,” she said. “The issue is the amount of infrastructure issues we had in the city at this time.”

City officials said the ban on boarding houses centered on concerns the site’s 300 residents would explode to 900, fearing a citywide conversion of apartments in the R-3 zone would overburden the wastewater and other systems in financially strapped Guadalupe.

“There was so much at stake we could barely provide services to the people that already lived there,” Romero said during the trial.

After the temporary ordinance, the city adopted a permanent law spelling out rules for boarding houses and requiring conditional-use permits.

The urgency and permanent ordinances came as Guadalupe officials wrestled with the financially ailing city’s future as some wondered if it needed to unincorporate. 

Residents voted in favor of three tax measures in November 2014 aiming to boost city coffers. 

City officials did not respond to a request for comment about costs for hiring a special attorney to defend the agency or how it will pay for the costs awarded to the property owners.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

