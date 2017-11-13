Civil Lawsuit Involving Guadalupe Police Crash Returns to Court This Week

Abacuc Sanchez is seeking monetary damages against driver Miranda A. Miranda and city of Guadalupe

A man injured while en route to jail last December when he was riding in the back seat of a Guadalupe police car hit by a drunken driver has filed a lawsuit against the woman who caused the crash and the city.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of Abacuc Sanchez returns to Santa Barbara County Superior Court for a case management conference before Judge Jed Beebe on Wednesday.

Sanchez alleges he suffered critical injuries on Dec. 11 when Miranda A. Miranda, then 18, crashed into the Guadalupe patrol unit driven by Officer Efrain Oseguera

The plaintiff, identified by police at the time of the crash as Abacuc Lopez-Sanchez, was in the vehicle because he had been arrested in connection with an alleged domestic-violence incident, and was being transported to the Santa Barbara County sheriff’s substation jail in Santa Maria.

Sanchez’s arrest came after Guadalupe police responded to a report of a woman bleeding from the head at a Guadalupe gas station; he allegedly struck his wife and mother of his child multiple times.

That domestic-violence case remains stalled after Sanchez failed to show up to court for the criminal charge, and Judge James Voysey issued a $10,000 warrant for his arrest. Sanchez faces one misdemeanor charge of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

Sanchez’s civil lawsuit seeks more than $25,000 for motor vehicle and general negligence, citing loss of wages, loss of property, hospital and medical expenses, general damages, loss of earning capability, and exemplary damage.

While Miranda is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana to cause the crash, the city of Guadalupe is accused of failing to properly restrain Sanchez, contributing to his severe injuries.

The claim filed attorney Michael Coons on behalf of Sanchez said Miranda engaged in “despicable conduct” by ingesting alcohol and marijuana.

The city of Guadalupe is represented by Clayton Hall, who has filed a cross complaint on behalf of the city against the driver.

In March, Miranda pleaded guilty to felony driving with a blood alcohol level of .08, causing injury. Another charge for felony driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury was dropped under the plea deal.

She also admitted to special allegations for causing great bodily injury and causing great bodily injury to more than one victim.

Miranda, who was represented by attorney Michael Scott, was sentenced to 300 days in Santa Barbara County Jail plus five years probation.

