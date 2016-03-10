Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 6:40 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Civil Rights, Labor Leader Dolores Huerta Endorses Salud Carbajal for Congress

By Cory Black for Salud Carbajal for Congress | March 10, 2016 | 10:55 a.m.

Salud Carbajal announced March 7, 2016, that civil rights and labor leader Dolores Huerta is endorsing his bid to represent the Central Coast in Congress.

Huerta co-founded the United Farm Workers and continues to advocate for working families, women’s rights and equality.  

“Salud Carbajal is a proven champion for families on the Central Coast,” Huerta said. “I support Salud because he understands that the greatest social justice changes in our country’s history happened when people came together, organized and took direct action. In Congress, Salud will work across party lines to ensure working families have an opportunity to climb into the middle class and fight for equal pay, for equal work.”

Huerta has dedicated her life both to improving social and economic conditions for farm workers and to fighting discrimination.

To further her cause, she created the Agricultural Workers Association (AWA) in 1960 and co-founded what would become the United Farm Workers (UFW). Huerta continues to cement her legacy of leadership by working to improve the lives of workers, immigrants and women.

“I am truly honored to receive Dolores Huerta’s endorsement. My father was a farmworker, and I have to thank Dolores for her tireless work to advance civil rights and help improve the conditions for farm workers and their families,” said Carbajal. “I have long admired her compassion, dedication and focus on fighting for justice and equality for all and hope to take up these same causes in Washington.”

Other community and elected leaders already endorsing Salud Carbajal for Congress include the following:

» U.S. Congressmember Lois Capps

» California State Assemblymember Das Williams

» California Secretary of State Alex Padilla

» Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson

» Superintendent of Public Instruction, ret. Jack O’Connell

» Retired Secretary of Education Gary Hart

» Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley

» Santa Barbara County Treasurer - Tax Collector - Public Administrator Harry Hagen

» Santa Barbara County Auditor Controller Robert Geis

» San Luis Obispo County Supervisors Bruce Gibson and Adam Hill

» Santa Barbara County Supervisor Janet Wolf

» Ventura County Supervisors Steve Bennett, Kathy Long and John Zaragoza

» San Luis Obispo Mayor Jan Marx

» San Luis Obispo Councilmembers Carlyn Christianson, Dan Riviore and John Ashbaugh

» Grover Beach Mayor Pro Tem Jeff Lee

» Grover Beach City Councilmember Mariam Shah

» Carpinteria Mayor Gregg Carty

» Carpinteria Vice-Mayor Fred Shaw

» Carpinteria Councilmembers Al Clark and Brad Stein  

» Goleta Councilmember Michael Bennett

» Santa Barbara Councilmembers Gregg Hart, Cathy Murrillo and Terri Zuniga

» Santa Barbara City College Trustee Marty Blum

» Hope Elementary School District Trustee Tony Winterbauer

» Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Trustee Diana Perez

» San Luis Obispo County Democratic Central Committee Chair Pat Harris

» Santa Barbara County Democratic Central Committee Chair​ Daraka Larimore-Hall

Cory Black is a publicist representing Salud Carbajal for Congress.

 

