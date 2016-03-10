Civil Rights, Labor Leader Dolores Huerta Endorses Salud Carbajal for Congress

Salud Carbajal announced March 7, 2016, that civil rights and labor leader Dolores Huerta is endorsing his bid to represent the Central Coast in Congress.

Huerta co-founded the United Farm Workers and continues to advocate for working families, women’s rights and equality.

“Salud Carbajal is a proven champion for families on the Central Coast,” Huerta said. “I support Salud because he understands that the greatest social justice changes in our country’s history happened when people came together, organized and took direct action. In Congress, Salud will work across party lines to ensure working families have an opportunity to climb into the middle class and fight for equal pay, for equal work.”

Huerta has dedicated her life both to improving social and economic conditions for farm workers and to fighting discrimination.

To further her cause, she created the Agricultural Workers Association (AWA) in 1960 and co-founded what would become the United Farm Workers (UFW). Huerta continues to cement her legacy of leadership by working to improve the lives of workers, immigrants and women.

“I am truly honored to receive Dolores Huerta’s endorsement. My father was a farmworker, and I have to thank Dolores for her tireless work to advance civil rights and help improve the conditions for farm workers and their families,” said Carbajal. “I have long admired her compassion, dedication and focus on fighting for justice and equality for all and hope to take up these same causes in Washington.”

— Cory Black is a publicist representing Salud Carbajal for Congress.