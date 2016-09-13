CJ Affiliate Fundraiser Supports Santa Barbara Humane Society

As part of their “Summer of Service,” the Enterprise Operations team at CJ Affiliate held an ice cream fundraiser for the Santa Barbara Humane Society.

CJ Affilate’s “Summer of Service” is a great example of what organizations and community groups can do to support the Santa Barbara Humane Society.



“The Santa Barbara Humane Society relies on community support to help keep our animals happy and healthy while awaiting their forever homes,” said Rebecca Tivang, Public Relations and Events Coordinator, Santa Barbara Humane Society.

“We are so grateful to CJ Affiliate, and other local companies and groups who are raising funds and awareness so we can continue to provide vital and accessible resources to the community.”



The Santa Barbara Humane Society is dedicated to providing a safe haven for homeless animals until they are able to find them forever homes.

Local youth groups, companies, professional membership associations, and civic groups have recently held third-party fundraising events or campaigns such as pet supply drives, bake sales, and on-site volunteering.

Third-party fundraising events and promotions are a great way to help the Santa Barbara Humane Society continue to prevent cruelty to animals, keep shelter animals adoptable, and provide low-cost services.

To submit an event proposal and request assistance, please visit www.sbhumanesociety.org/third-party-fundraising.



Individuals and families are also welcome to donate their time and talent to the Santa Barbara Humane Society.

At the new website, the community can easily find information on ways to give, through online donations, sponsoring a pet, volunteering, and in-kind donations.

The Santa Barbara Humane Society also offers the convenience of shopping through Amazon for items on their wishlist.

For more ways to support the Santa Barbara Humane Society, visit www.sbhumanesociety.org.



About Santa Barbara Humane Society



The Santa Barbara Humane Society is dedicated to the welfare of animals and strives to provide a safe haven for homeless dogs and cats until we are able to find forever homes for them.

Since 1887, the Santa Barbara Humane Society has provided service to the people and animal populations of Santa Barbara County, and is proud to be one of the three oldest agencies in California dedicated to animal welfare.

The Santa Barbara Humane Society occupies a five-acre site on Overpass Road, serving the community with a shelter, animal adoption services, a spay and neuter clinic, humane education center, boarding kennels, large animal holding center and corral, and inspection and rescue services.

For more information, visit sbhumanesociety.org or call (805) 964-4777.

Find Santa Barbara Humane Society on Facebook and Instagram.

– Flannery Hill represents the Santa Barbara Humane Society.