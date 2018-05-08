Friday, June 22 , 2018, 3:50 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Claeyssens Foundation Memorial Day Tribute Salutes Veterans

By Sarah Ettman for Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation | May 8, 2018 | 3:26 p.m.

Local event to draw hundreds of veterans, families and friends in remembrance of those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect “the land of the free and the home of the brave.”

Ceremony will be 10-11 a.m. May 28 at the Santa Barbara Cemetery. Click to view larger
Ceremony will be 10-11 a.m. May 28 at the Santa Barbara Cemetery. (Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation)

Veterans, their families, those now serving in uniform and the community are invited to join the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation (PCVF) for a free Memorial Day ceremony honoring all who have died in military service to our country.

The event will be 10-11 a.m. Monday, May 28, at the Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive.

Air Force Col. (ret.) and PCVF Board chair Philip J. Conran will serve as master of ceremonies for the event, which will include speakers from different military branches.

The event will open with the time-honored bagpipe procession by pipe major Bill Boetticher. The Santa Barbara Choral Society, will perform a selection of patriotic songs to honor those who gave their lives to protect the freedoms we enjoy.

The auditioned, semi-professional chorus is celebrating its 70th year of service to the Central Coast under the baton of Joanne Wasserman, who is celebrating her 25th year as conductor.

Ample seating areas and parking will be provided. Early arrival is encouraged as the program begins promptly at 10 a.m. Call 969-0695 for group reservations. For more information, call 259-4394 or visit the PCVF website, www.pcvf.org.

This year, PCVF's roster of presenters includes Navy Cmdr. (ret.) Charles “Crash” Huff.

“When it comes to Memorial Day, and ceremonies of this nature, I tend to be more traditional. No surprise to those that know me," Huff said.

"Memorial Day is a specific reminder to never forget those that made the ultimate sacrifice, as well as those that were willing to sacrifice, and should prompt each of us to consider the continuing sacrifices made every day by the men and women currently serving our country both here and abroad," he said.

"The United States has plenty of fun, joyous holidays," said speaker Max Peck, a sargent (ret). in the Marine Corps. "Most of them are spent with friends and family. We are free to share meals, stories, and love for one another.

"Memorial Day reminds me of what it costs to have those fun and loving moments. Men and women of this nation paid a price in blood so we, the living, can enjoy the freedoms of this great nation. It's a debt I'll never be able to repay."
 
Asked to share her thoughts about what makes Memorial Day special, USAF), Lt. Col. (ret.) Patricia Rumpza said, “As citizens of Santa Barbara, we are fortunate to be able to come together as a community to participate in a time-honored tradition.

"It’s a way to reflect on what it means to be an American and honor people who served, or are currently serving in places around the world, in order to protect the liberties we all enjoy."

Tickets are available for the PCVF Memorial Day Fundraiser Luncheon that takes place immediately following the ceremony. The cost is $150. To order tickets, call 259-4394, email [email protected] or visit www.pcvf.org.

— Sarah Ettman for Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 