Claeyssens July 4 Parade Steps Out in Tribute to Community Heros

By Sarah Ettman for Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation | June 12, 2018 | 12:59 p.m.

Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation (PCVF) again will be hosting the 55th Annual Fourth of July Parade along State Street at 1 p.m. and the free evening concert at 5 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens.

The parade begins at the intersection of Micheltorena and State streets and travels down State Street to Old Town Santa Barbara at Cota Street. More than 175 agencies are expected to participate.

“This year’s theme — Heros in Our Community — is appropriate, given the fire and Jan. 9 events that dramatically impacted our quality of life,” said Hazel Blankenship, PCVF co-founding director.

“What better way to show our respect and admiration for all those in service to our local community and country than a fun public gathering to celebrate our country’s Independence Day?” she said.

There will be military color guards, fire and law enforcement agency members, bands, Boy Scouts, dance troupes, Knights of Columbus, and vintage cars dressed in red, white and blue. Floats and vehicles will be on display afterward at State Street between Cota and Haley.

The application for parade participation can be found at www.PCVF.org and is due by 6 p.m. June 24. Parade position assignments will be made on June 29.

“Citizens of and visitors to Santa Barbara look forward to celebrating the 4th of July holiday by attending these fun, traditional, family friendly events. This year’s program is destined to be our best one yet,” said Fred Cota, who spearheads the Santa Barbara 4th of July committee.

PCVF will also host the Fourth of July Concert. This year’s program, produced by the Cielo Foundation, features the Crown City Brass Quintet with Doug Tornquist, tuba; Andrew Malloy, trombone; Sarah Bach, French Horn; and Marty Fenton Frear and Robert Frear, trumpet.

The music will emphasize such American and patriotic repertoire as “Semper Fidelis” and “Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa; “Maple Leaf Rag” by Scott Joplin and three Leonard Bernstein songs from West Side Story.

Those attending are encouraged to bring a picnic, beach chairs and blankets for this free, time-honored Santa Barbara tradition.

PCVF is responsible for several veteran-related and patriotic events including the Veterans Day Ceremony and Parade, Military Ball, and Memorial Day Ceremony, which honors all who have died in military service to our country, local veterans and active duty service members.

For more information, visit www.pcvf.org or call 805-259-4394.

Sarah Ettman for Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation.

 

