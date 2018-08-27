Claire Stotts-Hannah Mendez Go Unbeaten In Santa Barbara Setback

Tennis

The doubles team of Claire Stotts and Hannah Mendez swept their three sets, but it wasn't enough for Santa Barbara High's girls tennis team against host Valencia. The Vikings won 11-7.

Valencia built a 4-2 lead in the first round and led 8-4 after the second round.

Sarah Jacobs and Margot Omdahl pulled off a comeback win in a tiebreaker in the second set. They went 2-1 on the day.

"Claire Stotts and Hannah Mendez went 3-0 with consistent aggressive play, holding serve and staying aggressive at net," said Santa Barbara coach Danny Echt. "Sophomore singles player Sophia Ostovany settled in and defeated the Vikings No. 3 player Ashley Villarta by playing intelligently mixing up pace and slice.

The Dons host Newbury Park Tuesday in a non-league match.



