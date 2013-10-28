Clara Welch of Santa Barbara, 1920-2013

Posted on October 28, 2013 | 6:48 p.m.

Source: McDermott-Crockett Mortuary

L. Clara McCartney Welch passed away peacefully in Santa Barbara on Oct. 26, 2013.

She was born May 22, 1920, in Los Alamos to Joseph Edward McCartney and Annie Foxen McCartney. She grew up in Ventura, attending Holy Cross School at the Mission San Buenaventura and junior college in Santa Barbara.

Clara worked for many years as a medical assistant before leaving work to care for her ailing parents.

She married Thomas Dutton Welch in 1965 and lived happily for over 40 years on Mountain Avenue.

Clara was preceded in death by husband Tom, sister Phyllis Ulery and brother Richard McCartney. She is survived by her nieces Martha Ulery and Jaqueline Seim and her nephews Robert and Richard Ulery.

Funeral services will be held at the McDermott-Crocket Mortuary Chapel at 2020 Chapala St. at 11 a.m. Monday Nov. 4, with a graveside to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements by McDermott-Crockett Mortuary.