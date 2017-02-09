Clare Joan Dudash of Santa Barbara, 1931-2016

Posted on February 9, 2017 | 7:01 p.m.

Source: Paul Dudash

Clare Joan Dudash, 85, peacefully entered Heaven on Nov. 15, 2016, surrounded by family in her Santa Barbara home. She was an energetic, generous, loved and cherished woman. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Clare was born in Ventura, California, on April 6, 1931, to Josephine and James William Orr, and spent her childhood living on Ventura Avenue adored by her three older brothers, Bill, Fred, and Harold, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She had many adventures on the Avenue, and enjoyed picking apricots, visiting Aunt B and socializing with her many friends and extended family.

After graduating from St. Catherine's High School, she attended Queen of Angels School of Nursing, where she earned her RN degree. She was a very loving and nurturing nurse and always had fun with her fellow nursing friends.

She worked at 3M as an industry nurse and worked for 15 years in the nursing profession before she got married.

During these years she traveled to Europe twice, skied the slopes of Mammoth often, and always had a quest for adventure. She was also the fun and favorite "Auntie Clare" to many nieces and nephews.

In 1966, she married Andrew William "Bill" Dudash at San Buenaventura Mission.

Clare and Bill met in a Catholic Social Club, and after many years and a lot of single red roses left on her car, they were married in Ventura.

Bill always said that Clare could light up a room as soon as she entered.

Clare and Bill moved to Santa Barbara, where they raised two children, Paul and Joey.

Clare was a wonderful mother and very involved in her children's lives. She worked as a yard duty at school, camped with the camp fire girls, and volunteered in their classrooms.

When her children were teenagers, she went back to work as an RN at the Sansum Medical Clinic's Dermatology Department. Clare's love for nursing continued and she was successful in her career for the second time.

After she retired from Sansum Clinic, she volunteered at the Goleta Valley Community Senior Center, and was always willing to lend a helping hand to a family in need.

Clare was a very devoted grandmother to her two grandsons. She loved being a grandmother and always had the time and energy to babysit in their younger years.

Clare still kept her sense of adventure, and she traveled with Bill to Alaska, the Panama Canal, and Canada. She also traveled to Italy and Guatemala, with family and friends.

Clare lived life to the fullest and touched many lives with her caring and compassionate spirit.

Clare had a deep faith and was able to overcome many obstacles and hardships because of this steadfast belief in God. She attended daily Mass and would often be seen walking to church.

Clare is survived by her son, Paul; daughter, Joey Maybrun (Mike); her two grandsons, Miles and Max, and her granddaughter, Ashlyn Joy; her brother, Fred Orr (Gloria); and many nieces and nephews all over the country.

She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 50 years, Bill Dudash; her two brothers, William and Harold Orr; and her parents.

The family extends their deepest appreciation to all of the people that cared for Clare in her home over the years. Especially Mary and Jeanor for all of their patience and love as caregivers, Roberta for her devotion as a friend, and Virginia for being a good friend and nurse to her.

We are sincerely thankful for the loving and compassionate care that Santa Barbara Hospice provided for Clare in her last weeks with us.

A funeral mass and celebration of her life will be held on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at 10 a.m. at St. Raphael's Church in Santa Barbara.