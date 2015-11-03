Clasical Cambodian Dancer to Grace UCSB MultiCultural Center Stage

Advice

The UCSB MultiCultural Center will present classical Cambodian dancer and choreographer Charya Burt, whose dance performance, "Ancient Transformations: An Evening with Charya Burt Cambodian Dance" will take place at the MCC Theater Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015.

Burt has developed classical and folk dances. Her innovative work pushes the boundaries of Cambodian traditions, both musically and thematically. and the dances reflect her concerns and passions.

She is a graduate and former dance faculty member of the Royal University of Fine Arts in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Her training began in 1982 under the direction of the foremost dance masters of Cambodia.

Burt has performed throughout the U.S.A., including the Kennedy Center in the nation’s capitol and 12 times as a featured performer at the San Francisco Ethnic Dance Festival.

A recipient of the Isadora Duncan Award for Outstanding Achievement in Individual Performance, Burt has been awarded numerous grants for her new works, including three from both the Irvine Dance in California Program, and CCI Investing in Artists and twice from the Creative Work Fund.

“Through my creative endeavors, I have developed classical and folk dances, and I have also created innovative works that push the boundaries of the traditional form," Burt says. "It is my great obligation to preserve Cambodian dance. I also infuse the form with imagination by creating new works. These dances reflect my concerns and passions, and hopefully, those of people everywhere.”

— Carol Dinh coordinates publicity and marketing for the UCSB MultiCultural Center.