Friday, May 4 , 2018, 5:00 pm | A Few Clouds 70º

 
 
 

Class Consciousness and the Environment

{mosimage}

Local teachers are helping our kids understand sustainability issues and encouraging them to be part of the solution.

By Tracy Shawn, Noozhawk Contributor | March 25, 2008 | 8:35 p.m.

{mosimage}

From one end of our coastal community to the other, schools are encouraging and educating youth about environmentalism.

Teachers from elementary schools, middle schools and high schools are hoping to bring ambassadors into our future who are not only informed but are also passionate about sustaining a sound environment.

Teaching environmental consciousness to students comes in many forms, from working organic gardens on campus to classroom studies and field trips.

Peabody Charter School teaches its students about sustainable living by having students help cultivate an organic garden on the San Roque campus, which becomes fresh food for their cafeteria. Roger Earls, a former Peabody teacher, started the garden 14 years ago and he still volunteers his time to help educate the students by teaching them hands-on gardening practices. These techniques, which include composting and the use of beneficial insects and soap solutions for pest control, are habits that he hopes the children will not only urge their parents to implement now but will also continue into adulthood.

Earls also notes that the students are learning the impact of food production. Students recently milled their own wheat and made it into flour to provide bread for the school’s 600 students at lunch. The children were astonished to learn the wheat would have to cover their entire playground for just that one meal.

At Monroe School on the Mesa, sixth-grade teacher Jim Wright believes it is imperative that children be made aware of environmental issues.

“I want these kids to know that the solution to many of our problems, including global warming, begins with us as individuals,” he said.

Wright teaches a global warming class, which covers greenhouse gases, conservation practices and alternative energy. He is hopeful that his students will not only learn about these issues but will carry their studies into the world.

“They can, and must, have a ‘corrective’ impact on it," he said, "not just by the quiet changes to their lives they decide to make, but by becoming vocal.”

{mosimage}

Tiare Dodson, a science teacher at La Cumbre Junior High on the Westside, incorporates ecological awareness into her science course. She notes that students often bring in important questions regarding issues such as global warming, overpopulation and the use of alternative transportation.

“I try to tie world news, local facts and the latest scientific research into classes as often as I can,” she said of her efforts to further educate her students.

Dodson also emphasizes the importance of biodiversity and why protection of our natural habitat and animals is so vital.

“When students start to see their role in the world and how they can positively or negatively affect it, they want to be part of the solution,” she said.

Giving future — and present — conservationists a chance to study in-depth environmentalism in high school, Santa Barbara High offers the Green Academy. Students studying in this “school within a school” learn environmental stewardship, participate in environmental community services, and develop a keen knowledge on local ecological issues.

The Green Academy’s classes include the studies of biology and environmental horticulture in which students engage in long-term projects. Academy director Jose Caballero says it is critical for high school students to have access to such information because high school is the time when they start defining their roles in society and are eager to set priorities.

“They know they need to pay attention, they know we’ve stacked the cards against them and the environment they’ll inherit," he said. "They know our problems will require their solutions, and they feel the heat, and they want to jump in.”

{mosimage}

San Roque School has a formal partnership with Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ocean Futures Society and its Ambassadors of the Environment program.  The program is based on four principles relating to sustainability: there is no waste in nature, everything is connected, everything runs on energy, and biodiversity is necessary.

The principles are incorporated into the high school curriculum through classroom study of such topics as solar energy, the interconnectedness of ecosystems, and brainstorming solutions to problems of waste and energy consumption.  Students also take some of this knowledge out in the field by examining organisms of intertidal zones, monitoring sand crab populations, and even baking cookies in a solar oven.

During the course of the school year students also engage in recycling, composting, beach cleanups, and creating environmental-themed art and films.  San Roque teacher Jefferson Litten, who specializes in math and science, helps teach sustainability principles to students on the Upper Eastside campus.

“…Environmentally, I think that the most important lesson I want my students to come away with is that the earth is a fragile place and that we are standing on the brink of an enormously important era in which we are beginning to see large-scale effects of human action on the earth," he said. "I want the students to know their choices and their practices can tip the scale and change the direction the planet is headed.”

Having teachers educate youth about sustainably aware choices is helping students feel more empowered.  And because they are accumulating this knowledge throughout their school years, they are gaining a consciousness that may lead some to become future scientists, conservationists and educators who discover even better solutions.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 