Class of 2016 Celebrates Graduation at Lompoc, Cabrillo High Schools

Breezy conditions don't spoil the mood as seniors get their diplomas

Graduation ceremonies were held Thursday at Lompoc High School and Cabrillo High School, above.
Graduation ceremonies were held Thursday at Lompoc High School and Cabrillo High School, above. (Carol Benham / Noozhawk photo)
By Carol Benham, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | June 9, 2016 | 9:38 p.m.
Lompoc High seniors wave in unison Thursday during graduation ceremonies. Click to view larger
Lompoc High seniors wave in unison Thursday during graduation ceremonies. (Carol Benham / Noozhawk photo)

Under clear skies with a breezy wind, hundreds of seniors at Lompoc and Cabrillo high schools bid farewell to their high school days with cheers, applause and a random flying beach ball Thursday afternoon.

Cabrillo High School’s 50th commencement ceremony began at 12:30 p.m. on the campus athletic field with gusty winds causing some of the class of 2016 graduates to hang onto their cap, gowns and tassels.

Entering the field to the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance,” the 354 graduating seniors celebrated their milestone day with whoops, cheers and hugs for classmates.

Graduation speakers included Caitlyn Petterson, senior class president, Devan McCune, presenting the academic scholar address, and ReShawn Strawder, selected by Cabrillo teachers to give the “CONQ”uer address.

Principal Jeffrey Wagonseller delivered closing remarks after the presentation of diplomas.

Lompoc High School’s 334 graduating seniors “braved” the afternoon wind on Huyck Stadium’s football field for the school’s 124th commencement program.

The Class of 2016 celebrated with an occasional flying beach ball and several graduation crowd “waves,” to the delight of friends and family in the bleachers.

Cabrillo seniors hold on to their caps Thursday during graduation ceremonies at Cabrillo High School. Click to view larger
Cabrillo seniors hold on to their caps Thursday during graduation ceremonies at Cabrillo High School. (Carol Benham / Noozhawk photo)

The Lompoc High School Choir sang “Imagine,” the class of 2016’s song, before diplomas were presented.

Speakers included senior class president Manny Lujan, and Edith Elenes and Elsy Mora, who delivered distinguished scholar addresses. 

Makena Blanco was selected to give the Brave Pride address.

Paul Bommersbach, LHS principal, greeted graduates as they left the stage with their diplomas.

Noozhawk contributing writer Carol Benham is a longtime local journalist who lives in Lompoc. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Two Lompoc High seniors march in to graduation ceremonies on Thursday. Click to view larger
Two Lompoc High seniors march in to graduation ceremonies on Thursday. (Carol Benham / Noozhawk photo)

