Class of 2018 Bids Farewell to Santa Ynez Valley Union High School

Graduates enjoy the day while preparing for their futures

Members of the graduating Class of 2018 at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School stood tall, united, and accomplished Friday as they proudly watched their friends, teammates, and peers receive their diplomas.

After waiting four years for this moment, the graduates beamed while looking forward to their futures and concluding this chapter of their lives.

“I’m very excited to finally complete my high school career, but I am also sad to go because of the great relationships I made,” said graduate Olivia Horvath.

Principal Mark Swanitz opened the graduation ceremony, explaining that despite a world of clashing ideologies and a divisive political backdrop, the Class of 2018 stood united and capable of securing their futures.

In a world in turmoil, he said, being successful no longer depended on the knowledge you gained in classrooms, but rather on curiosity, collaboration, and a unquenchable thirst for knowledge.

Commencement speakers Hannah Ezell, Angel Valdez Ordonez, and Clay Hutchinson represented their graduating class.

Their speeches acknowledged the fear of leaving the nest for a life of uncertainty, but explained the importance of overcoming challenges in order to attain success.

“Become today, the person you wish to be tomorrow,” concluded Hutchinson, Senior Class president, in his inspirational commencement speech.

The graduating Class of 2018 was full of hard workers and passionate leaders, with 55 of them graduating with GPAs of 4.0 or higher.

The graduation was shorter than last year’s despite being a larger class.

As decorated caps flew through the air, the graduates drew a breath and smiled upon an uncertain future while Daryl Hall & John Oates’ song “You Make My Dreams Come True” blared on the speakers.

