UCSB Cancels Classes Tuesday, Will Hold Memorial As Part of ‘Day of Mourning and Reflection’

Harder Stadium service scheduled for 4 p.m. will pay tribute to six UCSB students killed in Isla Vista rampage

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | May 25, 2014 | 10:25 p.m.

Isla Vista Tragedy from Justin Covington & Linda Sturesson on Vimeo.

(Noozhawk video on Vimeo)

Classes at UC Santa Barbara have been canceled on Tuesday, and a memorial service has been scheduled at Harder Stadium to honor those killed in Friday night’s murderous rampage in Isla Vista.

Chancellor Henry Yang

Chancellor Henry Yang issued a statement Sunday declaring Tuesday a “Day of Mourning and Reflection.”

Authorities say six people died Friday night at the hands of Elliot Rodger, a former Santa Barbara City College student who declared in Internet videos and a lengthy “manifesto” that he was exacting revenge for years of being rebuffed by women in the college community.

Rodger is believed to have killed two roommates and another man at his apartment on Seville Road in Isla Vista before fatally shooting three others on the streets of Isla Vista.

Thirteen other people were injured as Rodger drove his black BMW coupe through the campus community, firing dozens of shots and running down bicyclists and skateboarders.

He then apparently killed himself with a gunshot to the head.

“This is a period of mourning for all of us,” Yang said in a statement posted on the university’s website. “The moving candlelight vigil that our students organized on Saturday evening began the process of healing.

“On Tuesday we will remember and honor the victims of this horrible event, and come together as an academic community to reflect, talk with each other, and think about the future.

“As terrible as these past two days have been, they make us believe in our students and the entire UCSB community more than ever.”

The decision to cancel classes came after consultation with the Academic Senate, the Associated Students and campus administrators, Yang said.

The memorial service is planned for 4 p.m. Tuesday at Harder Stadium on the west side of campus.

It will be televised live locally by KKFX  Channel 11, and also streamed to KEYT TV's website.

Additionally, the Associated Students is planning a memorial wall at the Pardall Center in honor of those killed.

Although classes have been canceled, faculty are being asked to still come to campus to be available for meetings with students.

Counselors will be available on extended hours all week, Yang said, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., including the lunch hour.

The university also will be staffing a counseling hotline that will be available around the clock at 805.893.4411.

