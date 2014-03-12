This Spring, 330 Classes for Every Schedule, Lifestyle at SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning

This spring, the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning is ready to help the community pursue their interests, with 330 classes and workshops including more than 40 new offerings.

Registration opens next Monday, March 17, with class schedules now available for preview at both CLL campuses, at newsstands throughout the area and online by clicking here. CLL offers evening, weekday and Saturday classes and workshops in more than 25 program areas. Spring classes start and end throughout the term, between April 7 and June 14.

“This term we celebrate the 35th anniversary of the popular Mind & Supermind series,” said Andy Harper, executive director of the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning. “As our community of students continues to grow, this anniversary symbolizes the long-standing commitment continuing education has to cultivating ourselves and fellow Santa Barbarans.”

The Mind & Supermind series is now part of the new series “CLL Presents Major Issues: Lectures, Discussions & Community Events.” This series focuses on today’s vital issues, with dynamic guest speakers.

2014 Spring Term Highlights

» More than 330 classes are offered in five major categories (25 interest areas): Arts, Crafts, Performance; Body, Mind, Spirit; Business, Finance, Work; Events, Film, Language; and Home, Nature, Technical.

» 40-plus brand new classes, including: Sing the Music of the Californios during Fiesta; Make Your Own Rock Locket; Your Primal Body: The Paleo Way to Living Lean, Fit, and Healthy at Any Age; Candlelight Yoga; View Your World through Darwin’s Eyes; Picnics, Potlucks and Tailgating; Preventing a Chainsaw Massacre: Home Arborist Techniques and many more.

» Flexible schedule options: Classes are offered evenings, weekdays and Saturdays, and include single-session workshops, two- to five-session offerings, and classes up to nine weeks; classes start and end throughout the spring term, April 7 to June 14.

» CLL Presents Major Issues: Lectures, Discussions & Community Events” series, focusing on today’s vital issues, with dynamic guest speakers. The CLL celebrates the 35th anniversary of its Mind and Supermind series, now part of CLL Presents.

» Free CEUs (Continuing Education Units): CEUs are available at no extra charge for eligible health care and mental health care professionals.

» CLL Gift Cards: Give the gift of learning with CLL eGift cards for classes. Perfect for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, for birthdays or any occasion. Purchase online or at the SBCC Schott or SBCC Wake Campus Information/Registration office.

SBCC CLL also welcomes tax-deductible donations through the SBCC Foundation to support CLL classes, CLL facilities, and tuition assistance for students in need. The community can support CLL through the annual SBCC Campaign for Student Success, April 4 to May 23. Click here for more information.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning.