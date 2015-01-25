Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 1:21 pm | Mostly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 

Business

Organic Farm Boasts New Owner, Same Friendly Vibe — Minus the Peace Sign

Abel Basch carries on proud tradition at Classic Organic Farm & Market near Gaviota, even if landmark barn has a different look

By Raiza Giorgi, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | January 25, 2015 | 5:45 p.m.

Abel Basch wants customers to feel just as welcome and at home at Classic Organic Farm & Market as they did when Helmut Klauer owned the business.

Even though the familiar peace sign no longer adorns the side of the farm’s big barn off Highway 101 south of Buellton, he said, the sentiments of friendliness remain.

“Helmut taught me a lot in the months before he left for Hawaii,” Basch told Noozhawk. “Yes, his style is very classic, not to sound corny, and I will definitely take what he taught me to heart and put my own style with it.

“I will have all the same great organic produce and try some new varieties that I hope our customers will love.”

There have been several changes since Klauer left the 15-acre farm in October. The sales area was moved to a smaller barn, a patio was built in the back, and the peace sign is gone, as it belonged to Klauer.

Basch hails from the Los Angeles area and grew up in the suburbs. His love of farming stemmed from his family raising chickens and having a small garden in their yard.

When Basch was 18, he moved to Santa Barbara to study music at Santa Barbara City College.

Sunflowers frame the distinctive barn at Classic Organic Farm & Market. The peace sign is gone but the friendly vibe remains. (Classic Organic Farm & Market photo)

After a visit to Israel and spending a few months working in a kitchen, he returned to SBCC and enrolled in its culinary program.

“I was really trying to find myself, and by going to Israel I thought I could start with knowing more of my culture,” Basch said. “I loved being there so much I went back to learn about permaculture.”

Permaculture is a way of environmental design that combines engineering, water management, and sustainable and regenerative agriculture modeled from natural ecosystems, according to the Permaculture Institute.

“Permaculture is about looking at every aspect of natural ecosystems and encouraging native pollinators, protecting biodiversity while building soil capabilities,” Basch explained.

When Basch completed the six-month program, he stayed for another six months learning as much as he could.

While researching farming options on Farmlink.com, he saw that Classic Organic was for sale and bought it with his family. He returned from Israel in July, spent one night at home, and then moved to the farm near Gaviota.

“It’s been wonderful meeting all the people who come to the barn, learning the history of the area,” Basch said. “I will continue to create a space where people can come be hands-on picking their own produce or just need a quick stop for local fresh products.”

Crops being harvested at Classic Organic Farm & Market near Gaviota. (Classic Organic Farm & Market photo)

Since he has a background in culinary arts, Basch wants to integrate his farm into the digital age and perhaps start a video blog with cooking techniques. He also wants to host cooking classes for those interested.

“This climate is so similar to where I was in Israel, even the weeds are the same,” Basch said. “So I have an idea of how to rotate crops and water management systems that will work, and I want to experiment with some varieties that people don’t see all the time in the store.”

The barn store still works on the honor system, but those who don’t have cash on hand can use their new PayPal account.

The farm’s name, Classic Organic, might change in the coming months, but no new name has been chosen.

Current produce available at the barn is beets, cabbage, carrots, kale, lettuce, spinach and squash. In February, there will be several kinds of broccoli.

Barn hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, but if the barn doors are open before or after, customers are free to go in.

Classic Organic Farm & Market is located at 2330 Old Coast Highway off Highway 101 near the Nojoqui Park sign, north of Gaviota. Click here for more information.

— Raiza Giorgi is a Noozhawk contributing writer from the Santa Ynez Valley. She can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 