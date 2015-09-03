Friday, April 6 , 2018, 12:40 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Classical Guitarists Peppino D’Agostino and David Tanenbaum to Serenade SBMA

By Katrina Carl for Santa Barbara Museum of Art | September 3, 2015 | 10:45 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art will host Peppino D'Agostino and David Tanenbaum in the Mary Craig Auditorium Thursday, Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m.

Peppino D’Agostino is a well-known soloist on the acoustic steel-string guitar who is praised throughout the world as a master of his genre.

He emerged on the musical scene in the late 1980s and since his debut recording in 1981 has performed in more than 26 countries.

D'Agostino is becoming better known in the classical guitar world because of his collaborations with David Tanenbaum, an admired classical guitarist who has performed throughout North America, Europe, Australia, the former Soviet Union and Asia.

Tanenbaum has been a soloist with numerous companies, including the Los Angeles Philharmonic and San Francisco Symphony, and is currently Chair of the Guitar Department at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. 

Tickets for the show cost for $18 SBMA Members and $22 Non-Members.

Purchase tickets at the Museum Visitor Services desks or online at tickets.sbma.net.

— Katrina Carl represents the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 