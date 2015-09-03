Classical Guitarists Peppino D’Agostino and David Tanenbaum to Serenade SBMA

Advice

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art will host Peppino D'Agostino and David Tanenbaum in the Mary Craig Auditorium Thursday, Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m.

Peppino D’Agostino is a well-known soloist on the acoustic steel-string guitar who is praised throughout the world as a master of his genre.

He emerged on the musical scene in the late 1980s and since his debut recording in 1981 has performed in more than 26 countries.

D'Agostino is becoming better known in the classical guitar world because of his collaborations with David Tanenbaum, an admired classical guitarist who has performed throughout North America, Europe, Australia, the former Soviet Union and Asia.

Tanenbaum has been a soloist with numerous companies, including the Los Angeles Philharmonic and San Francisco Symphony, and is currently Chair of the Guitar Department at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.

Tickets for the show cost for $18 SBMA Members and $22 Non-Members.

Purchase tickets at the Museum Visitor Services desks or online at tickets.sbma.net.

— Katrina Carl represents the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.