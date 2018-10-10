Wednesday, October 10 , 2018, 10:45 am | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Classical Pianist to Perform for CAMA and Hold Master Class

By Justin Rizzo-Weave for CAMA | October 10, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Master pianist Richard Goode returns to Santa Barbara for his fourth CAMA appearance at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, to open CAMA’s 2018-19 Masterseries at the Lobero Theatre.

A part of CAMA’s 100th Concert Season, Goode’s recital traverses more than a century of keyboard music from Haydn, Mozart, Beethoven and Chopin to Janáček’s early 20th Century piano cycle “In the Mists.”

Single tickets, priced at $39 and $49, are available at the Lobero Theatre Box Office and on the website link: https://checkout.lobero.com/single/SYOS.aspx?p=11753&promo=6470.

Goode, a member of CAMA’s Centennial Honorary Artists Council, also will present a master class at the UCSB Department of Music, 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8. in Karl Geiringer Hall.

The master class is co-sponsored by CAMA and the music department.

Over the past five decades, Goode has been hailed for music-making of tremendous emotional power, depth, and expressiveness and acknowledged as one of the world’s leading interpreters of classical and romantic piano music.

“It is virtually impossible to walk away from one of Mr. Goode’s recitals without the sense of having gained some new insight, subtle or otherwise, into the works he played or about pianism itself,” The New York Times reports.

— Justin Rizzo-Weave for CAMA.

 

