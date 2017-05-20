Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 1:43 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

Classified Employees of Year Go to Head of Class

By David J. Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office | May 20, 2017 | 3:38 p.m.

At its monthly board meeting on June 1, the Santa Barbara County Education Office will recognize two extraordinary professionals as the 2017 Santa Barbara County Classified School Employees of the Year.

Honored this year in the Support Services and Security category is Brenda Galvez, a community liaison in the Orcutt Union School District.

Raymond Segovia, a painter in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, is the winner in the Maintenance, Operations and Facilities category.

Galvez is assigned to multiple schools in the district, although most of her time is spent at Olga Reed School, a 210-student, rural TK-8 school.

At Olga Reed, more than 60 percent of students are identified as English learners, and more than 80 percent are classified as low-income.

“Brenda inspires me, and I can say without reservation that Olga Reed School would not be what it is without the amazing contributions of the incomparable Brenda Galvez,”said her principal, Joe Dana.

“Brenda and her ‘moms’ have a huge role at the school,” said Debbie Blow, Galvez's district superintendent. “Brenda is willing to do everything she can to support the school’s families.”

With regards to Segovia, Reese Thompson, the district’s director of facilities and operations., said, “Ray takes pride in the work he does to keep the schools looking good for current students.”

Anita Wickers, an administrative assistant in the district, said, “I call Ray my ‘little Ray of sunshine.’ He always takes the time to greet his fellow employees with a smile, while continually working hard to get the job done, whatever that job takes.

"His work ethic is evident in his attention to detail and his dedication to his trade,” she said.

“Classified employees are at the heartbeat of education and are instrumental to the smooth operation of schools, playing a major role in educating tomorrow’s leaders. We honor them for all they do for children,” said County Superintendent of Schools Bill Cirone.

“Brenda and Ray represent all the school staff members who play such a vital role in supporting children’s achievement,” Cirone said.

The program is part of a statewide recognition sponsored by the California Department of Education (CDE). Galvez and Segovia’s nomination packages were forwarded to the CDE for consideration as the California Classified Employee of the Year.

— David J. Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office.

 
