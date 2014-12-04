Classroom Comets Pique Student Interest at Santa Barbara Middle School

As a part of a ninth-grade study of astronomy and cosmology in Honors Physics class, SBCC college teacher Erin O’Connor was invited to speak to the Santa Barbara Middle School students about comets — a timely topic in light of the recent European Space Agency (Rosetta Project ) landing on an actual comet.

O’Connor spoke about the complex nature of comets, and then mixed chemicals together to actually simulate the formation of a comet.

Students had the opportunity to observe and touch the newly formed classroom comet.

“Comets contain some of the essential building blocks for life, including: water, carbon, complex molecules and ammonia,” O’Connor explained.

He shared that some scientists theorize that several life forms on Earth may owe part of their origin to comets crashing into Earth during the early stages of the Earth’s formation.

O’Connor brought in several additional meteorite samples. Students handled and closely observed these exotic and unique pieces that landed on the Earth’s surface from outer space.

O’Connor’s interest and enthusiasm was infectious, and the students were quick to be pulled into his orbit.

“It was a wonderful learning experience,” Russ Lewin, SBMS ninth-grade Honors Physics instructor, said with a smile.

— Russ Lewin is a teacher at Santa Barbara Middle School.