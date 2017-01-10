Claud Hardesty Scholarship Open to Alumni Dons

The Santa Barbara High School Alumni Association has announced the establishment of the Claud Hardesty “Always a Don” Alumni Scholarship.

This new annual scholarship program has been made possible by a perpetual grant from the Claud H. Hardesty Trust, in which Hardesty, former SBHS principal (1957-70), stipulated that not only was his bequest to benefit graduating SBHS seniors, but SBHS alumni as well.

The SBHS Alumni Association will now award scholarships to alumni Dons who want to continue or return to school, finish a degree, attend a trade school, increase job opportunities, or explore a new interest. Applicants must have attended SBHS for at least four semesters and provide other information relating to need and educational plans.

Since the Santa Barbara High School Alumni Association’s scholarship program began in 1976, $963,465 have been awarded to 857 graduates. Due to Hardesty's generosity, alumni Dons can now be added to this program.

Applications are due by Feb. 1. Awards will apply to the 2017-18 academic year. The application can be accessed at http://www.sbdonsalumni.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Hardesty-_Always-a-Don_-Alumni-Scholarship.pdf.

If you have questions about this scholarship, contact the SBHS Alumni Association by email at [email protected].

— Tim Putz for Santa Barbara High School Alumni Association.