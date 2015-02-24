Claudia ‘Lala’ Castaneda of Santa Barbara, 1923-2015

Posted on February 24, 2015 | 10:29 a.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Claudia Luna “Lala” Castaneda was surrounded by her family when she was summoned home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2015, at the age of 91.

Claudia was born in Casas Grandes, Chihuahua, Mexico, on June 6, 1923. Lala, as she was affectionately known, came to Santa Barbara from CD Juarez, Mexico, in 1947. She was a lifelong resident of this beautiful community.

Lala was very pleased with the friendships — la amistad. She developed close friends over the years. It seems that Lala was brought into this world to uplift the spirits of others by making them laugh and smile. She had the most infectious, positive personality. Lala enjoyed music, singing, crafts and socializing. She loved gardening, animals and, of course, cooking.

In the early 1950s, Claudia first went to work for the Lemon Packing Company in Goleta. Later, she worked as a housekeeper for over 20 years and worked for prominent families including the Castagnolas and the DeLorentos. She also worked for Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for 13 years until her retirement in 1988.

Claudia was preceded in death by her husband, Ignacio Castañeda, and is survived by her son, Richard, and his wife, Cynthia, and her grandchildren, Christina, Stephen and Selina.

The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at The Californian and all the caretakers who cared for our mother. You are truly amazing people and we appreciate your care, patience and support during this difficult time. Also, special thanks to Mission Villa and the Oakley Foundation for your exceptional care and support provided our mother.

In memory of Claudia, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1528 Chapala St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101, or the Cancer Center, 300 W. Pueblo St., Santa Barbara, CA 93105.

The Rosary service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 26 and the funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 27, both at Our Lady of Sorrows. Interment will follow immediately at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.