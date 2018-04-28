Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 4:03 pm | Fair and Breezy 71º

 
 
 
 

Clay Dickens, Gary Woods Provide Real Estate Perspective at Rotary Club of Goleta Meeting

By Lynn Cederquist for the Rotary Club of Goleta | June 2, 2013 | 8:20 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Goleta welcomed two guest speakers to its May 28 meeting for a discussion about the real estate market in Santa Barbara County, past and present. The good news is the real estate market is up and interest rates are at an all-time low.

Program chairman Bob Stevens introduced the speakers:

» Clay Dickens, vice president at Community West Bank and its senior loan officer, who has been in the real estate business for more than 30 years serving a wide area of home and business buyers.

» Gary Woods, representing the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors and a longtime agent who presents monthly data to local real estate companies and their agents. Data is from the local Multiple Listing Service (MLS) and is used by all successful Realtors in listing and selling properties. He also presents this data program to interested clubs and organizations.

Click here for more information about the Rotary Club of Goleta or Rotary International

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.

