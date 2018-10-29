Melissa Renda, Clay Holdren Join Page Youth Center Board

The Page Youth Center has named Clay Holdren and Melissa Renda to its 2018-19 Board of Directors. Each brings strong communities ties, professional management and promotional skills and a passion for the Page Youth Center.

Holdren has been elected vice president and treasurer after joining the board of directors a few months earlier. He is known in the community as the proprietor of Holdren’s Steaks and Seafood in Santa Barbara and Thousand Oaks.

Holdren and his wife Kristina are supporters of the Page Youth Center (PYC). Their sons Jack and Chase have been very involved in the center‘s programs. Holdren has volunteered his time as a basketball coach for several years at the Page Youth Center.

Renda has worked in technology marketing for 25 years and is currently the director of product marketing at Logic Monitor, Inc.

She brings experience to her new PYC post, having served on the Goleta Union School District Advisory Council for three years, Mountain View PTA executive board for six years and her homeowners council for two years.

Her daughter Ella enjoys playing basketball at PYC and her mother credits the improvement in Ella’s basketball skills and teamwork to PYC programming and coaching.

“Clay Holdren and Melissa Renda join other 2018-19 Page Youth Center board members Tony Mancuso (president), Rob Goodrow, (secretary), Jill Martin, William Moon, Cindy Oas, and Adam Sharkey in their commitment to fulfill the organization’s mission of building character through youth sports,” said Bob Yost, executive director.

“I’m especially delighted that Clay and Melissa have joined our PYC Board in time to tip off our signature program, Winter League Basketball," Yost said.

“This is as very dynamic time of year at the Page Youth Center when over 700 children, their families and friends fill the gym with fun, cooperation and competition," he said.

“We are all looking forward to a great opening day shoot out on Dec. 2," he said.

For some 25 years, Page Youth Center has served the greater Santa Barbara County community with programming designed to develop self-confidence, physical fitness, personal responsibility and other key life skills to thousands of boys and girls.

Currently, PYC serves thousands of children each year. The center’s programs and mentoring provide a safe and productive haven for children during the vulnerable after school hours when parents are frequently working away from home.

— Wana Dowell for Page Youth Center.