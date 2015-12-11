Monday, April 9 , 2018, 3:30 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 
CLCA Recognizes Best Landscapers of the Santa Barbara, Channel Islands Region With Trophy Awards

By Roxanne Stevenson for California Landscape Contractors Association | December 11, 2015 | 12:25 p.m.

The California Landscape Contractors Association (CLCA), a nonprofit trade organization of licensed and landscape-related contractors, presented Trophy Awards to Santa Barbara- and Channel Island-area landscape contractors during its annual convention recently.

Steve Hanson Landscaping of Santa Barbara won the Gary Vallen Memorial Award, a top-tier award recognizing the best residential landscaping under $150,000, for their work on the Las Fuentes Residence Project in Montecito.

Steve Hanson Landscaping of Santa Barbara won the Special Effects Award, a top tier-award recognizing the best use of unique methods or materials and/or special artistic effects, for their work on the Eucalyptus Hill Project in Santa Barbara.  

Wilson Environmental Contracting, Inc. of Santa Barbara won the Bob Baier Memorial Award, a top-tier award recognizing the best entry containing sustainable installation elements, for their work on the Anderson Project in Santa Barbara.

Dufau Landscape of Oxnard won first place for the Public Works Award for their work on the Garden View Apartments Project in Thousand Oaks as well as the Humanitarian Award for their work on the Museum Ventura County Project in Ventura.

Steve Hanson Landscaping of Santa Barbara won the Outstanding Achievement Award in Large Residential for their work on the Eucalyptus Hill Project in Santa Barbara as well as first place in Residential Estate for their work on the Mariposa Lane Project in Montecito.

“The CLCA is thrilled to recognize Santa Barbara/Channel Island landscapers and award-wining projects." said Sandra Giarde, CLCA executive director. "Our association’s core goal is to support our members as they create beautiful, enduring landscapes that improve the quality of life.

"Winning a Trophy Award not only supports our members but instills pride our community and recognizes quality workmanship that only a licensed contractor can offer,” she said.

The Trophy Awards were established to encourage interest in landscaping, recognize craftspeople who produce outstanding landscapes, create pride in superior workmanship and bestow public recognition on companies, institutions, municipalities and residents for their interest in a beautiful California. 

A total of 52 awards were presented. Two highly regarded landscape contractors traveled state-wide to personally inspect each and every one of the Trophy Award entrants. The judges rated projects on their artistic and technical merits.

Roxanne Stevenson represents California Landscape Contractors Association.

 
