Clean Air Express Hosting Free ‘Ride the Route’ Launch Day for New Saturday Service

Advice

The free “Ride the Route” Launch Day is Saturday, July 11 for the new Clean Air Express Saturday service connecting the Santa Ynez Valley and Santa Barbara.

The free launch event will be held from 9 to 9:25 a.m. outside Pea Soup Andersen’s Restaurant, 376 Avenue of Flags in Buellton.

The bus departs Buellton on its first trip at 9:30 a.m.; to Solvang Park at Mission Drive and First Street at 9:40 a.m.; then to Santa Barbara stops at LaCumbre Plaza (10:25 a.m.), midtown (10:30 a.m.), Paseo Nuevo (10:40 a.m.) and Beach Area/Funk Zone/Train Station (10:45 a.m.).

It will arrive back in Solvang (11:40 a.m.), Buellton (11:50 a.m.) and Los Olivos (12:05 p.m.). It will be parked at the corner of Jonata and Grand avenues for free tours and information until 12:30 p.m.

A second round trip operates in the afternoon.

Community members of all ages are invited to the launch ceremony and to ride the route for free throughout the day. Meet area dignitaries and receive more information about this new Saturday service — allowing anyone in Santa Barbara to travel to Buellton, Solvang and Los Olivos for the day, and anyone in Buellton and Solvang to travel to Santa Barbara for the day.

The fare is free during Saturday's launch day. The regular cash fare is $7 per person each way (buy at boarding) or a booklet of 10 passes is $50 in advance. Children age 2 or younger ride free.

The new Clean Air Express Saturday service features charter-style buses with free Wi-Fi, reclining seats and internal bays for transporting bicycles. For a complete schedule and route information, call 805.692.1902 or visit CleanAirExpress.com.

Funding partners for the first year of the new Clean Air Express Saturday service are the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, County of Santa Barbara, the Buellton Visitors Bureau, the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau and Visit Santa Ynez Valley.

— Laura Kath is the media relations director for the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau.