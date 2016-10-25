Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 12:30 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Ups Game to Keep City Parks and Public Places Clean and Smoke-Free

By Mark van de Kamp for City of Santa Maria | October 25, 2016 | 9:52 a.m.

Santa Maria now prohibits the use or disposal of tobacco products within city parks, public spaces and parking facilities, and is seeking entries for a youth poster contest to help spread the word.

The city’s Recreation and Parks Department is asking the public’s help to keep city parks clean and smoke-free. Picking up trash and keeping tobacco products out of city parks are just a couple of ways to make a difference.

Second-hand smoke can be just as dangerous in an outdoor environment as it is indoors. Cigarette butts on the ground are not only a form of litter but a safety hazard for animals and children who can ingest them.

With 27 city parks, Santa Maria boasts a variety of playgrounds, open space, and opportunities for good wholesome family fun in a clean and healthy environment.

To help spread the word for Clean and Smoke Free City Parks, a youth poster contest will be held with the After School Education and Safety School program and general public. Entries will illustrate how smoking and trash in city parks affects others and how to keep parks clean and fun for everyone.

Contest winners will be awarded a prize and have their posters printed and displayed at local government offices and facilities. Entries are due by Friday, Dec. 2 to the Recreation and Parks Department.
 
The City Council-approved ban also applies to public spaces such as the area near the Santa Maria Public Library, City Hall courtyard, and in city-owned parking facilities.

The city is educating the public now into the spring, by putting up signs and by explaining the new ordinance. During this educational period, however, chronic violators may receive an administrative citation with a $100 fine.

As before, smoking is prohibited within 25 feet of any doorway or window of a building, public or private. It is still OK to smoke along a public sidewalk.
 
For more information about Clean and Smoke Free City Parks, contact the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, 925-0951 ext. 2260.

— Mark van de Kamp for City of Santa Maria.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 