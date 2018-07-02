Clean Coalition, World Business Academy Pave Way for Microgrid Initiative in Montecito

Plan involves renewable-driven 'energy resilience' for critical facilities by using solar and other energy sources

Two organizations are tackling the massive task of ensuring emergency response and recovery facilities in Montecito have access to electricity if disaster strikes.

The Clean Coalition and the World Business Academy have launched the Montecito Community Microgrid Initiative, a solar power approach to designing and operating the electric grid.

Montecito is an area served by one high-voltage transmission line.

The impacts of extreme weather and associated power outages were experienced when a major outage struck the Santa Barbara County South Coast due to damage related to the Thomas Fire near Santa Paula and during the subsequent January debris flow in Montecito.

Most of the Montecito area had no power after the deadly Jan. 9 debris flow.

Essentially, a microgrid operates as a renewable-driven “energy resilience” for critical facilities by using solar and other energy sources if the main power grid fails in the disaster-prone region.

“We had horrendous disasters that hit Montecito, and unfortunately sometimes that is what it takes to get people to think differently,” said Craig Lewis, Clean Coalition executive director. “We are at a special moment in Montecito, where we can get people to think differently than they have in the past.”

Microgrids are potentially planned at the Montecito Fire Protection District and the Montecito Water District along San Ysidro Road in the Upper Village, including the district’s water wells and pumping stations.

Montecito’s Upper Village is an essential starting point for community “energy resilience,” Lewis said.

“Those are the critical facilities that we want to be able to maintain with indefinite power backup,” Lewis said. “It’s about getting community energy resilience to the area, specifically, but to provide sheltering and key services for the broader Montecito community, which is a benefit to everybody.”

The Montecito Community Microgrid Initiative hopes to put microgrids along commercial properties within Coast Village Road in the Lower Village.

The potential sites would include priority facilities useful for evacuations, shelter, recovery staging and life-sustaining services.

Lewis noted the solar potential at the Von’s at Coast Village Road, the sanitary district headquarters, gas stations, the Four Seasons Resort-The Biltmore Santa Barbara, and pharmaceutical and health facilities, among other locations.

“It’s an expansion opportunity,” Lewis said. “There’s a huge number of properties that can participate and have the solar opportunity.”

The proposed community microgrid would cost $300,000 to $600,000 in philanthropic funding for planning, staging and engineering.

The Kind World Foundation — an organization that supports community enhancement, education, human services and the arts — has made a $150,000 pledge to the Clean Coalition to match $150,000 in donations for the Upper Village community microgrid.

The equipment and construction of Phase No. 1 (Upper Village) would cost an estimated $7.5 million. Phase No. 2 (Lower Village) would cost an estimated $22.5 million.

This phase requires more than five times the levels of solar and energy storage compared to Phase No. 1.

The microgrid potential was widely applauded at a private luncheon in Montecito last week.

Philanthropist and publisher Sara Miller McCune, a World Business Academy supporter, is hosting meetings for Montecito leaders and residents to learn about the project.

The intimate gathering provided background information, aerial photographs of Montecito showing the microgrid potential, a project description and preliminary projections, as well as funding sources to achieve Montecito’s new electrical system.

Local energy production from the community microgrids also will reduce the carbon footprint, said World Business Academy Executive Director Matt Renner, and would help advance regional, state and global climate action goals.

“This is one of the most at-risk communities when it comes to losing power,” Renner said of Montecito. “What we can do as we rise out of the ash and mud, is to plant a seed of the system design of the future, and doing so, make our community safer, more resilient and save money in the long run.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland