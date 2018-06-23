Clean Energy Initiative Launches in Santa Barbara

The Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI) is launching the Santa Barbara hub of Energize California, an initiative designed to strengthen the region’s clean energy economy, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at The Sandbox Santa Barbara. 414 Olive St.

Title of the launch is From Policy to Technology: Charting Santa Barbara’s Clean Energy Future. It will showcase local and regional advancements in clean energy technology, policy, and implementation, and foster discussion about the next steps that need to be taken.

Featured speakers include: April Price of Community Environmental Council, Gary Barsley of Southern California Edison, Kelly Ferguson from the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator, and Jeff Horowitz of NEXT Energy Technologies.

The event is cohosted with StartupSB, a local networking organization for entrepreneurs. More details on the event can be found at https://goo.gl/VmKfe8.

The event will introduce LACI’s Energize California Innovators Program, which aims to assist new clean energy start-ups. Qualified applicants will get access to a system of support services and referrals to accelerators, incubators, pilot programs, and facilities for testing and prototyping facilities.

The Energize California initiative will host regular events in the area to facilitate networking opportunities with industry thought-leaders, funding sources, and strategic partners. The online application can be found at http://reic.wpengine.com/energizeca-innovators-application.

“The first goal of the program is to speed up the time it takes for clean energy technologies to get to market,” said Ferguson, Energize California’s director for Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

“The Innovators Program is a crucial component of our work, and we hope the launch raises awareness about this opportunity for local entrepreneurs in the clean energy space,” Ferguson said.

Funded through a six-year, $5 million grant from the California Energy Commission, Energize California is part of the commission’s statewide initiative to meet increasing demand for innovation in the energy sector.

Clean energy technologies can include renewable energy, energy efficiency, energy storage, microgrid controllers, demand response, and EV infrastructure.

As one of four similar programs in the state, Energize California’s regional focus is on Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles and Orange counties.

In addition to supporting entrepreneurial ventures, Energize California will work to flesh out the network that allows start-ups to source pilots, access funding, and find needed technical and industry support.

This includes helping identify, connect and convene organizations, businesses and other groups dedicated to building a clean-energy future.

Locally, Community Environmental Council is acting as the regional hub, supporting with grant writing and networking, and also housing Ferguson.

“With Santa Barbara city’s recent commitment to 100 percent renewables by 2030, and a decision on Community Choice Energy on the horizon, the area is poised to rapidly reshape its energy future," Ferguson said.

"It has all of the pieces — cutting-edge research institutions; a deep community of business mentors; a vast network of business services, co-working spaces, and progressive institutions; and a strong culture of advocacy and environmentalism,” she said.

To for about the Energize California network, visit www.energize-ca.org.

— Nicole Wald for Community Environmental Council.