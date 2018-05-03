Clean Sweep Volunteers Dive In to Fish Debris Out of Harbor

The seafloor in any busy harbor may be littered with lost or discarded junk, impacting the environment just like litter on land.

For those who have wondered what's down there, where does it come from, and does anybody ever clean it up, the answer will be revealed when Santa Barbara Harbor’s Operation Clean Sweep, a seafloor debris-cleanup program, holds its 12th annual event Saturday, May 5.

A team of volunteer divers, supported by about 40 volunteer dock workers, will remove junk from beneath Marina 2. Divers will locate the junk and dock volunteers will cart it off for disposal.

The event begins at 8 a.m. with a briefing on the travel lift pier beneath the harbormaster’s office, complete with free coffee and donuts, and concludes with a box lunch at 11:30 a.m.



During past events, volunteers, many of them clean sweepers from the start, removed a total of 19.2 tons of debris from Santa Barbara Harbor.

Items retrieved during past years ranged from bicycles and barbecues to plastic barrels, boat propellers, outboard engines, phones, computers, and the occasional marine battery.

Santa Barbara’s Waterfront Department joins volunteers from NOAA, Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, Santa Barbara Sail and Power Squadron, Santa Barbara Surfrider Foundation, Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute, and harbor dive businesses in this effort.



For more information about the event or to volunteer, call the harbormaster’s office, 564-5531 or visit www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CleanSweep.

— Dominique Samario for city of Santa Barbara.