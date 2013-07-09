Cleanup Day at East Beach to Mark Release of ‘Pacific Rim’ Film

This Thursday, the City of Santa Barbara Creeks Division and Santa Barbara Channelkeeper are teaming up with Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures to host a beach cleanup celebrating the release of the film Pacific Rim, hitting theaters on Friday.

The cleanup will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. at East Beach near the Mission Creek Lagoon and Stearns Wharf. Simultaneous beach cleanups are also taking place in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, San Diego, Huntington Beach, Vancouver and Honolulu.

Beach cleanups provide a great opportunity for community members to help protect the ocean and beautify coastal areas.

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures, Legendary Pictures and RealD, the first 100 volunteers will receive a special Pacific Rim T-shirt and movie passes to see the film in 3D on opening weekend, as well as other prizes. Rincon Broadcasting radio station 99.9 KTYD will also be at the event broadcasting live.

Bags and gloves will be provided. Volunteers are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes and sun protection.

— Liz Smith is a creeks outreach coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara.